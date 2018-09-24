Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu is on a hit run at the box office. Despite facing a box office clash with Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Manto, the film has managed to attract the audience to the cinema halls. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade figures on his official Twitter handle and revealed that Batti Gul Meter Chalu has earned a total collection of Rs 14.72 so far by earning Rs 6.76 crore on Day 2 and Rs 7.96 crore on Day 2.

With this, the film is also facing a stiff competition from Rajkummar Ra0 and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree. In its fourth week, the film has managed to enter the Rs 100-crore club and has earned a total collection of Rs 116.23. Helmed by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha fame Shree Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu has been bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nitin Chandrachud, Shree Narayan Singh, Kusum Arora and Nishant Pitti.

Along with Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, the film stars Yami Gautam, Divyendu Sharma, Sushmita Mukherjee, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Farida Jalal in prominent roles. Batti Gul Meter Chalu revolves around the topic of rising electricity bills due to faulty meters and has striked a chord with the fans.

Live Blog

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App