Batti Gul Meter Chalu starring Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor has managed to impress the audience. The film despite clashing with Nawazuddin Siddique’s movie Manto is doing well at the box office. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest digits of Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Adarsh revealed that the film starring Yami Gautam has collected a grand total of Rs 23.26 crore so far by earning Rs 7.96 crore on Saturday and Rs 8.54 crore on Sunday.

Helmed by Shree Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu was bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nitin Chandrachud Shree Narayan Singh, Kusum Arora and Nishant Pitti. The film which is based on the social issue of electricity theft in India stars Divyendu Sharma, Yami Gautam, Sushmita Mukherjee, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Farida Jalal. Batti Gul Meter Chalu garnered praises and positive reviews from its audience.

ALSO READ: Batti Gul Meter Chalu leaked: Pirated version of Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor starrer available online

Live Blog

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App