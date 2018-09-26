Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office collection Day 6: Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu has collected over Rs 29.33 crore. The film that was released on September 21, Batti Gul Meter Chalu is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nitin Chandrachud Shree Narayan Singh, Kusum Arora and Nishant Pitti and helmed by Shree Narayan Singh.

Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu impress the audience with their powerpack performance in the movie. The movie which clashed with Nawazuddin Siddique’s Manto and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree which was released on August 31, managed to garner good digits at the box office. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film that was released on September 21 has collected a grand total of Rs 29.33 crore by earning Rs 3.16 crore on Monday and Rs 2.91 crore on Tuesday.

Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nitin Chandrachud Shree Narayan Singh, Kusum Arora and Nishant Pitti, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu also starts Bollywood celebs like Divyendu Sharma, Yami Gautam, Sushmita Mukherjee, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Farida Jalal. Helmed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film received love and praises not only from the audience but also from the Bollywood industry.

Talking about other projects, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Arjun Reddy will have Kiara Advani as the female lead. Bankrolled by T-Series and Cine1 Studios, Shahid Kapoor-starrer will go on floors from next month. Batti Gul Meter Chalu star on September 25 took to his official Twitter handle to welcome Kiara Advani as Preeti for the upcoming project Arjun Reddy.

Welcome to the madness @Advani_Kiara aka Preeti. Team Arjun Reddy is now officially complete. Let’s do this. 🤙 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 25, 2018

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of Saina Nehwal. The biopic which went on floor from this week will hit the theatres next year. Helmed by Amole Gupte, the Saina Nehwal biopic is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh yesterday, September 25 took to his official Twitter handle to announce the release date of the movie.

IT'S OFFICIAL… Shraddha Kapoor as Saina Nehwal… #SainaNehwalBiopic starts filming from 22 Sept 2018… Directed by Amole Gupte… Produced by Bhushan Kumar. pic.twitter.com/Vw4wmgF38R — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 24, 2018

