Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office collection Day 7: Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu is expected cross Rs 30 crore in its first week of movie release. Helmed by Shree Narayan Singh and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nitin Chandrachud Shree Narayan Singh, Kusum Arora and Nishant Pitti, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu managed to garner good digits in the opening week. Along with Batti Gul Meter Chali, Nawazuddin Siddique’s Manto which failed to impress the audience was released on September 21, this year.

#BattiGulMeterChalu Fri 6.76 cr, Sat 7.96 cr, Sun 8.54 cr, Mon 3.16 cr, Tue 2.91 cr. Total: ₹ 29.33 cr. India biz. #BGMC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 26, 2018

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu starring Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam earned Rs 8.54 crore on Sunday, Rs 3.16 crore on Monday and Rs 2.91 crore on Tuesday at the box office. The film has all together collected Rs 29.33 crore so far and is expected to cross Rs 30 crore by today.

