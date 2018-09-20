Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor and Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu is finally hitting the big screen on Friday—September 21. The film, which has created a lot of buzz on social media much before its release is expected to earn Rs 7 crore on the opening day of its release.

Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor and Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu is finally hitting the big screen on Friday—September 21. The film, which has created a lot of buzz on social media much before its release is expected to earn Rs 7 crore on the opening day of its release. The film, which will have a screen count of over 2,500 screens across the country is expected to have a good start keeping in mind Shahid Kapoor’s stardom and the glorious box office record of Shraddha Kapoor’s latest film Stree which is why it is being anticipated that Batti Gul Meter Chalu will have a decent start at the box office.

The much-awaited film has been helmed by Shree Narayan Singh who has previously directed films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai and has been backed by Bhushan Kumar, Nishant Pitti and Krishan Kumar.

The film focuses on the issue of increasing electricity bills in the hinterland due to faulty meters. It will be the second time when Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor will be seen together in a film. They previously worked together in Vishal Bhardwaj’s blockbuster film Haider.

