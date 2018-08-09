A day ahead of the official trailer launch of Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu, the makers recently dropped two new posters of the film. Helmed by Shree Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a comedy-drama. The movie is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and written by Vipul K Rawal, Siddhartha Singh, Garima Wahal.

A day ahead of the official trailer launch of Batti Gul Meter Chalu, the makers recently dropped two new posters of the film. At a quick glance, you can actually connect with the two posters as they highlight the spirit of being young when we worry less and face every situation that comes to us bravely. In one of the two trailers, Shahid Kapoor can be seen standing on the top of a mini Ferris wheel. Donning a green kurta paired with black jeans, Shahid is undoubtedly nailing his looks. Also, the shades and half jacket donned by Shahid is giving him a dapper look.

In the second poster, Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to awestruck fans with their stylish looks. Shahid is riding the Royal Enfield Bullet with a plate on it that says ADVOCATE, while Shraddha is sitting on the back seat with her arms wrapped around Shahid. Have a look at the posters:

Besides Shahid and Shraddha Kapoor, Yami Gautam is also among the lead actors of the movie. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on September 21, 2018. Helmed by Shree Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a comedy-drama. The movie is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and written by Vipul K Rawal, Siddhartha Singh, Garima Wahal.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu is the second movie of Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor together. Last time, they were both together seen in the movie Haider, which received a huge response from both the critics and audiences. Also, Shahid Kapoor is all set for his new project where he will play the lead role in the Hindi remake of South’s blockbuster film Arjun Reddy.

