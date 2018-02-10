After playing a king in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor is back to his chocolate boy looks for his upcoming social movie titled Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The movie is set to release on 31st August and also stars Yami Gautam and Shraddha Kapoor alongside him. The film depicts the contradiction between the long hours of power cuts and the ironical high electricity bills in the city.

Post the success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period movie Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor which has a fair share of controversy for him and caused a rift between co-star Ranveer Singh, he is back to playing a guy next door role in Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Shahid began the shoot of the film on Friday in Uttrakhand and even shared his look from the film on his Instagram account. In the photo, Shahid is seen riding a motorbike and looking like a twenty-something boy, he seems to have undergone a complete makeover. His new look as a Uttrakhand localite is a pleasant change from his rugged avatar as Maharaja Rawal Ratan Singh in Padmaavat.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu is another Shree Narayan Singh social drama after Toilet Ek Prem Katha. The film depicts the contradiction between the long hours of power cuts and the ironical high electricity bills that dig a hole in the common man’s pocket. It narrates the story of a man’s fight against power distribution companies. Also starring Yami Gautam and Shraddha Kapoor, the film will be released on August 31, 2018. Yami Gautam plays a lawyer in the movie and Shraddha’s role is that of a bubbly girl in the movie that is bankrolled by Arjun N. Kapoor and Prernaa Arora‘s KriArj Entertainment.

Shahid Kapoor shared the title announcement poster of the film around Diwali last year on Twitter with the caption, “Let’s celebrate the festival of light with the wish that soon electricity will be a right and not a privilege for all.”Earlier in an interview to PTI, Shree Narayan talked about working with Shahid Kapoor and said, “With films like Kaminey, Jab We Met, Haider and Udta Punjab, Shahid Kapoor has definitely proved his mettle as an actor. Having said that, his star presence is undeniable and I look forward to working with him.” The shoot of the film is expected to end by April and will be shot across Haridwar, Rishikesh, Tehri, Mussoorie and Nainital.