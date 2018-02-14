Shraddha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor have started shooting for their upcoming flick, Batti Gul Meter Chaalu. Today, she has shared the first look of her upcoming film in which she is playing a lead role opposite to Shahid Kapoor. We have to admit, Shraddha, who plays Lalita Nautiyal a.k.a Nauti is making our Valentine's Day better. The movie will be released on August 31, 2018.

Sharing her first look from the upcoming flick Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Shraddha Kapoor is lightening the picture with her contagious smile (Image tweeted by Shraddha Kapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor has come up with a perfect gift for all her fans on the morning of Valentine’s Day. Sharing her first look from the upcoming flick Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Shraddha Kapoor is lightening the picture with her contagious smile. Shraddha is playing Lalita Nautiyal aka Nauti opposite Shahid Kapoor in their second project together after Haider. Shraddha Kapoor took to her Twitter account and shared the first look of her from the movie with a caption that reads: “Time to be ‘Lalita Nautiyal’ a.k.a Nauti #BattiGulMeterChalu @kriarj #PrernaaArora @TSeries @shahidkapoor.” In the picture, Shraddha Kapoor is looking simply beautiful.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a social drama which depicts the contradiction between the long hours of power cuts and the ironical high electricity bills that dig a hole in the common man’s pocket. It narrates the story of a man’s fight against power distribution companies. It is another big project of Shree Narayan Singh after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. A few days back, Shahid Kapoor also shared his first look at the movie and informed his fans that the shooting for the movie has begun. In his post shared through his Instagram handle, the Padmaavat actor was looking smoking hot in a black jacket while riding a motorbike. It seems like he has gone under huge makeover for this big project.

The movie also features Yami Gautam in the lead role. The movie is bankrolled by Arjun N> Kapoor and Prernaa Arora‘s KriArj Entertainment. The film will be released on August 31, 2018. Shahid Kapoor shared the title announcement poster of the film around Diwali last year on Twitter with the caption, “Let’s celebrate the festival of light with the wish that soon electricity will be a right and not a privilege for all.”