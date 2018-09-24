Batti Gul Meter Chalu Leaked on Tamilrockers.com: While the makers were expecting that the film will spread its charisma on silver screens with the passing weekend, the piracy sites claiming full movie available in HD print surfaced online. Reports said that the film got leaked on the piracy sites like Tamilrockers, Downloadhub and some other torrent websites.

All of us are quite aware of online piracy menace and this time the film which is being baited by hunters of the piracy world is none other than Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu. While the makers were expecting that the film will spread its charisma on silver screens with the passing weekend, the piracy sites claiming full movie available in HD print surfaced online. Reports said that the film got leaked on the piracy sites just a day after its release. And undoubtedly, it is going to affect the film’s collections in the upcoming days as the film is illegally available to download for free on several platforms.

Tamilrockers.com, Download hub are some of the websites where the pirated version of the film is available. While a few of the piracy sites have a low-quality version, some of them claim a free to download HD version. On its opening day, the film saw an average start at the box office and now the online leak will deteriorate its further performance.

Besides the government’s stringent actions against online piracy, it doesn’t seem to affect the mounting menace of online pirates. Before this, films like Grand Grand Masti, Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story, Mulk, Sanju, Sacred Games and Fanney Khan are some of a few movies that got leaked online.

Helmed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film is based on the concept of inflated electricity bills due to faulty meters. The film ht the big screens on September 21, 2018. On the first day, it made across 7 crore at the box office and was expected to make more money. The film also features Divyendu Sharma and Yami Gautam in the key roles.

