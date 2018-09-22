Batti Gul Meter Chalu movie review: Helmed by Shree Narayan Singh, the much-awaited movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu has finally hit the box-office. Featuring Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam, this movie revolves around rising electricity bills due to faulty metres and tries to make an impact by highlighting a socially-relevant issue. See what critics think about it.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu review: The social drama Batti Gul Meter Chalu starring Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Divyendu Sharma has released today, i.e September 21. The story that revolves around the issue of electricity theft in India, is shot in Uttrakhand. The movie, following the current trend of small-town, is trying to make a social point. Before the movie was released, the critics predicted it to run well at the silver screen.

The socially-oriented scripts always tend to grab a lot of attention of the Indian audience and Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a social issue relating to a common man’s rage against power distribution companies that are going to pull a good number of audience to the cinemas.

In his review for the Times of India, Rachit Gupta gave the movie 3 stars and stated it as a story that needs to be told. He said that the movies bluntly shows corruption and everything that is wrong with the corporations and their governance. However, the critic expressed his disappointment at editing and said that it could have been stronger. He emphasised the fact that the runtime of the movie robs the impact of the movie. Concluding the review, he said that if the movie had a tighter runtime and focussed more on the core of the story, it would have been very successful. Rachit also praised the way cinematographer Anshuman Mahaley has captured the beauty of Uttrakhand hills.

Pinkvilla also reviewed the movie and said that Batti Gul Meter Chalu steals the show. It says that the first part of the movie is light and romantic whereas, with the second part, the story takes a serious turn. The first part of the film establishes the tone of the movie, the second part leads it to the core.

