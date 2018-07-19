Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Divyendu Sharma starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu has got a new release date. Helmed by Shree Narayan Singh, the movie is made under the banners of T-Series Films. Lead star Shahid Kapoor took to his official Twitter account to let his fans know about the postponed release date of the movie produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu starring Shahid Kapoor which was scheduled to hit the theatres on September 14, 2018, gets another release date. Helmed by Shree Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu will now hit the screens on September 21, this year. Made under the banners of T-Series Films, the movie will star Shraddha Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Divyendu Sharma. The comedy drama is produced by Bhushan Kumar and written by Vipul K Rawal, Siddhartha Singh, Garima Wahal.

Tarde analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to officially announce the new date release of Batti Gul Meter Chalu. He wrote, “Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam… Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which was slated for release on 14 Sept 2018, will now release on 21 Sept 2018… Directed by Shree Narayan Singh.”

Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam… #BattiGulMeterChalu, which was slated for release on 14 Sept 2018, will now release on 21 Sept 2018… Directed by Shree Narayan Singh. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 18, 2018

Batti Gul Meter Chalu concluded its final shooting in the second week of July. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account and told the fans of Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam that the final song of the film was shot at Mehboob Studio in Mumbai. The song of the movie also features Divyendu Sharma. The lead star of the movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Shahid Kapoor also took to his official Twitter account to tell his fans about the postponed released date of the upcoming movie.

BATTI GUL METER CHALU releases on 21st September. 🙏🤗 @ShraddhaKapoor @yamigautam — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) July 18, 2018

As per sources, Shahid Kapoor will star Arjun Reddy’s Hindi version. Bollywood star who is all set to welcome his baby number 2 was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. Made under the banners of Bhansali Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Padmaavat was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sudhanshu Vats and Ajit Andhare. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Raza Murad and Anupriya Goenka were a part of the movie.

ALSO READ: It’s a wrap for Shahid Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More