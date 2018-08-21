Batti Gul Meter Chalu song Dekhte Dekhte: Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu is one of the most awaited films of the year. On August 21, the makers of the film released a new song of the film titled Dekhte Dekhte. The song is the rendition of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's song 'Bewafa Ho Gaye Dekhte Dekhte'

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are making all the right buzz with their upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu. After making the fans dance to the beats of Gold Tamba, the makers of the film have released the second song of the film titled Dekhte Dekhte. Sung by Atif Aslam, Dekhte Dekhte is the rendition of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s song ‘Bewafa Ho Gaye Dekhte Dekhte’ and has been recreated by Rochak Kholi. The lyrics for the rendition have been rewritten by Manoj Muntashir.

In the song, the chemistry between Shahid and Shraddha is heartwarming as they seem to reflect on the high and low moments of their relationship. The duo’s relationship hits a rock bottom after their life takes a complete turn and experience the unexpected.

Check out Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer song Dekhte Dekhte here:

Speaking about the film to a leading daily, Shahid Kapoor has stated that Batti Gul Meter Chalu is an extremely mainstream film as he does not think that issues don’t make a film non-mainstream. It is the take on the issue that makes the film mainstream or non-mainstream. He added that if one wants to say something good then it must reach a wider audience.

Praising filmmaker Shree Narayan Singh, Shahid stated that the way he tells his story is like a commercial film. The title of their film is very quirky and the film is full of humour and fun, in between of which they have given the message about the issue.

Helmed by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu revolves around the topic of electricity theft and hiked electricity bills. Along with Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, actors like Divyendu Sharma and Yami Gautam will be seen playing a key role in the film. The film will hit the screens on September 21, 2018.

