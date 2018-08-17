Batti Gul Meter Chalu song Gold Tamba: Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor let loose and just have fun in the song Gold Tamba from their upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Sung by Nakash Aziz and penned by Siddharth-Garima, Gold Tamba is a perfect dance number.

Get ready to groove as Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor flaunt their dance moves on the song Gold Tamba from their upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Sung by Nakash Aziz, composed by Siddharth-Garima and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, Gold Tamba is a funny and peppy dance number. Sharing a teaser of the song on his official Twitter account, Shahid tweeted that when you are getting gold then why go for Tamba and added that it is a serious song.

Speaking about the song, Shahid Kapoor told a leading daily that Gold Tamba is such a fun song by Anu Malik and he totally loved the lyrics by Siddharth-Gamira. He added that the character he portrays in the film allowed him to have a blast and working with choreographer Ganesh Acharya for the first time was just killer.

To this, Shraddha Kapoor added that it was a dream working with Ganesh Acharya for her. After Cham Cham from Baaghi, Gold Tamba is her second song with him and she is a huge fan of his work. She stated that she had a blast working with Shahid and the whole team. Talking about Gold Tamba, Anu Malik stated that he composed the song keeping Shahid Kapoor and his dance moves in mind. Since he wanted the song to be unique, the first two lines that came to his head was ‘when you getting gold, why go for Tamba?!. He added that the song has a racy vibe that is bound to attract every music lover.

Helmed by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu will hit the screens on September 21, 2018.

Check out the funny and peppy Gold Tamba starring Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor here:

