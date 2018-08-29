Batti Gul Meter Chalu song Hard Hard: Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu is raising excitement among the audience as the film approaches its release date. To take the excitement level to another level, the makers of Batti Gul Meter Chalu released another foot-tapping dance number from the film titled as Hard Hard. In the song, Shahid and Shraddha Kapoor can be seen burning the dance floor with their quirky dance moves.

Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are making all the right buzz with their upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu. As the rest of the songs of the film like Gold Tamba and Dekhte Dekhte continue to rule the chartbusters, the makers of the film on Wednesday, August 29, have released another song of the film titled Hard Hard. Sung by Mika Singh, Sachet Tandon and Prakriti Kakar, Hard Hard has been composed by Sachet Parampara while the lyrics have been by Siddharth Garima. Adding a quirky twist to the fun song, the leading pair Shahid and Shraddha can be seen burning the dance floor with their dance moves.

Helmed by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director Shree Naryan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu stars Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Revolving around the topic of electricity theft, the film will hit the screens on September 21, 2018.

