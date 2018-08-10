Batti Gul Meter Chalu trailer: Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam are all set to fight for justice in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Revolving around the topic of electricity theft, Batti Gul Meter Chalu will hit the screens on September 21, 2018.

After teasing the audience with the intriguing posters and behind-the-scenes photos from the film sets, the makers of Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chaalu have finally released the much-awaited trailer of the film on August 10, 2018. Helmed and penned by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha filmmaker Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu revolves around the problem of electricity theft.

In the poster released by the makers, one can spot an electricity bill in the backdrop stating a total amount of Rs. 2, 30. 450.25. Reflecting on the theme of the film, Shahid had stated that he hopes that soon electricity will be a right and not a privilege for all.

Check out the trailer of Batti Gul Meter Chalu here:

Waging on a fight against the unjust system, the tagline of the film reads that Fused bulb cannot bring revolution! In the follow-up poster, Shahid dressed in an olive green kurta and black denim styled with a dark green jacket and sunglasses can be seen feeling on top of the world. After which, the third poster of the film featured Shraddha Kapoor wearing a denim jacket along with black denim and sunglasses as she sat behind Shahid on a bike.

The last and final poster of the film featured a furious Shahid along with the leading ladies of the film. Sharing the poster on his Instagram handle, Shahid captioned that now justice will prevail. He further told his fans to get ready for the roller coaster.

Earlier scheduled to hit the screens on August 31 with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree, the film avoided a box office clash by opting for a new release date. Batti Gul Meter Chalu will now hit the screens on September 21, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More