Since September 2024, anticipation around Sidharth Malhotra’s new full-fledged commercial entertainer has only grown stronger.

About ten days ago, it was revealed that Raaj Shaandilyaa, director of the blockbuster comedy Dream Girl (2019), would be helming the project. Now, according to Bollywood Hungama, there’s a fresh major update on the much-awaited film.

Sreeleela and Ananya Panday in Advanced Talks for Lead Role

With the lead actor and director locked in, the film’s producers are now focusing on finalizing the female lead. Reports suggest that discussions are ongoing with two popular actresses — Sreeleela (seen recently in Dhamaka) and Ananya Panday (star of Khaali Peeli).

Produced by Mahaveer Jain under his banner Mahaveer Jain Films (MJF), the project also involves Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, famed for the Fukrey franchise, as a co-producer.

A source close to the production confirmed that negotiations with both actresses are at an advanced stage. The final decision is expected to be announced soon.

A Tough Choice Between Two Rising Stars

Choosing between Ananya Panday and Sreeleela is no easy task for the makers. Ananya has been gaining critical acclaim, particularly for her performance in Kesari Chapter 2.

Meanwhile, Sreeleela’s fame skyrocketed after her hit track Kissik in Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024). Her popularity is expected to soar further with her role in Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming Diwali release. It will be interesting to see who ultimately bags the coveted role.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Packed 2024 Line-up

The buzz around the new film is amplified by Sidharth Malhotra’s packed and impressive list of upcoming projects. Apart from this commercial entertainer, he is starring alongside Tamannaah Bhatia in the mythological thriller Vvan, directed by Deepak Mishra and produced by Ekta Kapoor.

He is also nearing the completion of Param Sundari, a romantic drama with Janhvi Kapoor, produced by Dinesh Vijan, set for a July 25 theatrical release. Moreover, Sidharth has officially joined the cast of Race 4, promising fans an action-filled year ahead.

