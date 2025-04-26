Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Battle Heats Up For The Lead Role Between Ananya Panday And Sreeleela For Sidharth Malhotra’s Next- Who Will The Makers Choose?

Battle Heats Up For The Lead Role Between Ananya Panday And Sreeleela For Sidharth Malhotra’s Next- Who Will The Makers Choose?

The buzz around the new film is amplified by Sidharth Malhotra’s packed and impressive list of upcoming projects.

Battle Heats Up For The Lead Role Between Ananya Panday And Sreeleela For Sidharth Malhotra’s Next- Who Will The Makers Choose?

Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra and Sreeleela


Since September 2024, anticipation around Sidharth Malhotra’s new full-fledged commercial entertainer has only grown stronger.

About ten days ago, it was revealed that Raaj Shaandilyaa, director of the blockbuster comedy Dream Girl (2019), would be helming the project. Now, according to Bollywood Hungama, there’s a fresh major update on the much-awaited film.

Sreeleela and Ananya Panday in Advanced Talks for Lead Role

With the lead actor and director locked in, the film’s producers are now focusing on finalizing the female lead. Reports suggest that discussions are ongoing with two popular actresses — Sreeleela (seen recently in Dhamaka) and Ananya Panday (star of Khaali Peeli).

Produced by Mahaveer Jain under his banner Mahaveer Jain Films (MJF), the project also involves Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, famed for the Fukrey franchise, as a co-producer.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A source close to the production confirmed that negotiations with both actresses are at an advanced stage. The final decision is expected to be announced soon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lakmē (@lakmeindia)

A Tough Choice Between Two Rising Stars

Choosing between Ananya Panday and Sreeleela is no easy task for the makers. Ananya has been gaining critical acclaim, particularly for her performance in Kesari Chapter 2.

Meanwhile, Sreeleela’s fame skyrocketed after her hit track Kissik in Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024). Her popularity is expected to soar further with her role in Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming Diwali release. It will be interesting to see who ultimately bags the coveted role.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sreeleela (@sreeleela14)

Sidharth Malhotra’s Packed 2024 Line-up

The buzz around the new film is amplified by Sidharth Malhotra’s packed and impressive list of upcoming projects. Apart from this commercial entertainer, he is starring alongside Tamannaah Bhatia in the mythological thriller Vvan, directed by Deepak Mishra and produced by Ekta Kapoor.

He is also nearing the completion of Param Sundari, a romantic drama with Janhvi Kapoor, produced by Dinesh Vijan, set for a July 25 theatrical release. Moreover, Sidharth has officially joined the cast of Race 4, promising fans an action-filled year ahead.

ALSO READ: Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before Her 25th Birthday?

Filed under

Ananya Panday Sidharth Malhotra Sreeleela

The project will be produ

How Much Is Suriya Charging To Work With Venky Atluri For His Next Big Project?
Photos released by Russia

Russian Authorities Detain Ukrainian Special Services Agent In Connection With General Moskalik’s Death: Report
The surprising comments c

‘That Will Never Happen’ Is What Mark Carney Told Trump When POTUS Pitched Canada As...
Ananya Panday, Sidharth M

Battle Heats Up For The Lead Role Between Ananya Panday And Sreeleela For Sidharth Malhotra’s...
Trump has been urging bot

Donald Trump Accuses Vladimir Putin Of Delaying Ukraine Peace Talks: Maybe He Doesn’t Want To...
The explosion sent a huge

What Led To The Massive Fire At Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port? Eight Killed, Over 750...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How Much Is Suriya Charging To Work With Venky Atluri For His Next Big Project?

How Much Is Suriya Charging To Work With Venky Atluri For His Next Big Project?

Russian Authorities Detain Ukrainian Special Services Agent In Connection With General Moskalik’s Death: Report

Russian Authorities Detain Ukrainian Special Services Agent In Connection With General Moskalik’s Death: Report

‘That Will Never Happen’ Is What Mark Carney Told Trump When POTUS Pitched Canada As 51st State

‘That Will Never Happen’ Is What Mark Carney Told Trump When POTUS Pitched Canada As...

Donald Trump Accuses Vladimir Putin Of Delaying Ukraine Peace Talks: Maybe He Doesn’t Want To Stop The War

Donald Trump Accuses Vladimir Putin Of Delaying Ukraine Peace Talks: Maybe He Doesn’t Want To...

What Led To The Massive Fire At Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port? Eight Killed, Over 750 Injured Leaving Multiple Buildings Damaged

What Led To The Massive Fire At Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port? Eight Killed, Over 750...

Entertainment

How Much Is Suriya Charging To Work With Venky Atluri For His Next Big Project?

How Much Is Suriya Charging To Work With Venky Atluri For His Next Big Project?

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before Her 25th Birthday?

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In Atlee’s Pan-Action Film?

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After