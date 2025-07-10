LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Battle Of Galwan: Chitrangda Singh To Star With Salman Khan For The First Time In Her Career Spanning More Than 20 Years, Fans React

Battle Of Galwan: Chitrangda Singh To Star With Salman Khan For The First Time In Her Career Spanning More Than 20 Years, Fans React

Chitrangda Singh joins Salman Khan in Battle of Galwan, marking their first collaboration. Director Apoorva Lakhia praises her “strength and sensitivity,” while fans celebrate the fresh pairing. Shooting begins later this year with massive hype around the cast reveal.

Chitrangda Singh and Salman Khan
Chitrangda Singh and Salman Khan

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 00:29:18 IST

Salman Khan just rolled out the red carpet for Chitrangda Singh—she’s officially joining his next biggie, Battle of Galwan. Director Apoorva Lakhia broke the news, looking all jazzed about it earlier today.

This is the first time Salman and Chitrangda are teaming up, and fans are already losing their minds. 

Chitrangda Singh to star with Salman Khan as female lead

The official Salman Khan Films Instagram account dropped a killer picture of Chitrangda at India Gate, exuding all grace and vibes in this white salwar kameez—hair down, black bindi, pure elegance.

The caption was all about her simplicity and style, basically rolling out the welcome mat: “Simplicity and Elegance personified. Welcoming @chitrangda to the Battle Of Galwan team.” Not gonna lie, she looked straight-up ethereal.

Chitrangda jumped on X to say thanks: “Thank you so much for making me part of this .. it’s is truly special ! I look forward to working with the whole team.” 

How did the fans react to Salman Khan being paired with Chitrangda Singh? 

Fans, as usual, flooded the comments—everyone’s hyped about this fresh pairing. Someone wrote, “Simplicity Salman Bhai chitrangda …new jodi.” Another person said, “New Jodi Unlocked.”

“Can’t wait to see her share screen space with Salman Khan,” someone else chimed in. And then there’s always that one fan with the deep wish: “Bhaijaan, jitna time lage utna is movie Galwan main nikalna, because ab duniya apka ek naya roop dekhna chahti hai—please koi jald baji nahi I hope you.” 

Battle of Galwan director opens up about signing Chitrangda Singh

Director Lakhia—who’s kind of a boss with this gritty, intense storytelling—couldn’t stop gushing about Chitrangda. He’s been wanting to work with her since seeing Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Bob Biswas. In his words: “We are delighted to welcome Chitrangda Singh to the cast of Battle of Galwan.

She brings a unique combination of strength and sensitivity that will complement Salman Sir’s brooding yet quiet strength.”

Apparently, Lakhia was searching for someone who could convey both resilience and vulnerability. Shooting for the Battle of Galwan kicks off later this year. 

ALSO READ: Amid Marathi Row, Shilpa Shetty Says She Is A Proud Maharashtrian: I Am Not A South Indian Cinema Heroine

Tags: battle of galwan castChitrangda Singhlatest bollywood newssalman khan

