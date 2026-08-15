Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol’s Partition Drama Opens At Rs 5.75 Crore, Trails Awarapan 2 By A Wide Margin

Batwara 1947 arrived in cinemas on August 14 with considerable expectations. A reunion between Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi, an ensemble cast and a Partition-era story gave the film plenty of pre-release attention. But its opening-day numbers suggest that the buzz has not yet translated into strong footfalls.

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 5.75 crore net in India on Friday, while its worldwide gross stood at around Rs 8.34 crore.

Batwara 1947 Vs Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi Takes The Lead

The Independence Day weekend brought a direct box-office clash between Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2. The latter emerged as the clear winner on opening day, collecting around Rs 21-22 crore in India, nearly four times the business of the Sunny Deol-led film.

That leaves Batwara 1947 with a lot of ground to cover over Saturday and Sunday. The national holiday could provide the film with the boost it needs, particularly if positive word of mouth converts into additional evening and weekend bookings.

Reviews Give Sunny Deol And Shabana Azmi Praise

The box-office response has been softer than the critical conversation around the film. Reviews have been mixed, but several have singled out Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi for their performances. The film explores displacement, communal tensions, family and human relationships against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition.

The film follows Sikandar Mirza, played by Sunny Deol, whose family is forced to leave their home during Partition. After relocating, they encounter the Hindu woman who still lives in the house they have been allotted, setting up the emotional core of the story.

A Long-Awaited Sunny Deol-Rajkumar Santoshi Reunion

Batwara 1947 marks another collaboration between Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi, whose partnership has previously produced films including Ghayal and Damini. The film is backed by Aamir Khan and also stars Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Shabana Azmi and Karan Deol.

With the Independence Day weekend still underway, the film now needs a significant jump in collections to turn its modest opening into a stronger theatrical run.