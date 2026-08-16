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Home > Entertainment News > Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol Film Jumps 135% To Rs 13.50 Crore, But Can It Catch Awarapan 2?

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol Film Jumps 135% To Rs 13.50 Crore, But Can It Catch Awarapan 2?

Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 2: Sunny Deol's film jumped around 135% to earn Rs 13.50 crore on Saturday, taking its two-day India net total to Rs 19.25 crore.

Sunny Deol and Emraan Hashmi, Image Credits- IMDb/X
Sunny Deol and Emraan Hashmi, Image Credits- IMDb/X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 10:03 IST

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2: The Sunny Deol starrer Partition movie is finally gaining traction at the Box Office. Following a sluggish beginning on Friday, Rajkumar Santoshi’s Partition saw a surge on Saturday, and that too a huge one as its earnings were more than doubled on Day 2. Batwara 1947 earned an approximated amount of Rs 13.50 crore net in India on Saturday. This is a 135% hike from its opening day. However, will the Sunny Deol starrer be able to bridge the huge gap created by Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2?

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2

Batwara 1947 collected Rs 13.50 crore net through 8,071 screenings on its second day, according to box-office tracking site Sacnilk. It had started off with only Rs 5.75 crore net on its opening day, which makes the performance of the movie on Saturday even more noteworthy. Its two-day collection in India is Rs 19.25 crore.

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The film has also grossed close to Rs 22.91 crore in India. The foreign market has fetched around Rs 3.50 crore for the movie, bringing its two-day worldwide gross collection to Rs 26.41 crore. Given the kind of performance the movie was showing on its opening day, Saturday has certainly been a turnaround day for it.

How Batwara 1947 Turned Things Around After Day 1

Batwara 1947 started with a hard time before its release. Batwara 1947 was released along with the Awarapan 2 movie, which got more advance booking and a larger opening as compared to Batwara 1947. Sunny Deol’s movie could gather only Rs 5.75 crore on its Friday. It was doubtful how the movie will fare for the remaining days of the weekend.

The next day was something else. Independence Day offered a boost to movies and Batwara 1947 gained from this holiday by getting more viewership. The around 135% day-on-day increase shows that those people who avoided watching the movie on Friday, were willing to watch it on Saturday. Now the job of Batwara 1947 is to maintain its audience without the help of this holiday.

Batwara 1947 Vs Awarapan 2: Can Sunny Deol Close The Gap?

Although Batwara 1947 seems to have performed well, Awarapan 2 still leads comfortably in the race at the box office. Emraan Hashmi’s sequel has easily managed to cross Rs 50 crore net for India in just two days, which makes it clearly superior to Batwara 1947, whose opening weekend stands at Rs 19.25 crore.

It does not mean that Deol’s film has started winning the race because what it did was giving a fair chance to Batwara 1947 of managing a good opening weekend after the poor Friday. The fact is that both movies appeal to slightly different kinds of audience, as Awarapan 2 is helped by the nostalgic value of the original movie and Emraan Hashmi, whereas Batwara 1947 benefits from the star power of Sunny Deol.

Sunday Becomes Crucial For Batwara 1947

With Saturday’s success, Sunday becomes all the more crucial. After two days of release, the movie has made Rs 19.25 crore net. One more good jump or even a good hold would definitely help Batwara 1947 come up with a good opening weekend, although it has lost the initial race to Awarapan 2.

Nevertheless, it will have to wait till after the weekend to get tested in real earnest. If it continues with decent figures during the weekdays, its 135% jump on Day 2 will be a sign of something more than merely the Independence Day surge. So, Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 might still be lagging behind Awarapan 2, but we cannot just say that it is out of the conversations yet. 

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Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol Film Jumps 135% To Rs 13.50 Crore, But Can It Catch Awarapan 2?
Tags: Awarapan 2Batwara 1947Emraan Hashmihome-hero-pos-5sunny deol

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Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol Film Jumps 135% To Rs 13.50 Crore, But Can It Catch Awarapan 2?

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Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol Film Jumps 135% To Rs 13.50 Crore, But Can It Catch Awarapan 2?

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Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol Film Jumps 135% To Rs 13.50 Crore, But Can It Catch Awarapan 2?
Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol Film Jumps 135% To Rs 13.50 Crore, But Can It Catch Awarapan 2?
Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol Film Jumps 135% To Rs 13.50 Crore, But Can It Catch Awarapan 2?
Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol Film Jumps 135% To Rs 13.50 Crore, But Can It Catch Awarapan 2?

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