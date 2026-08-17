Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol Starrer Sees Sharp 46% Dip, Collects Rs 7.25 Crore

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer Batwara 1947 has finished off its opening weekend rather poorly. Having seen an enormous surge in its performance on the previous day, the movie directed by Rajkumar Santoshi could not retain its momentum as its collections declined by over 46% on Sunday.

As per box office site Sacnilk, the third-day performance of Batwara 1947 in India saw the movie collecting around Rs 7.25 crore net. This means that the opening weekend collection of the movie stands at Rs 26.50 crore net. It is surprising to note that the collections have fallen despite yesterday’s apparent revival.

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 3

Batwara 1947 started off with Rs 5.75 crore net on Friday. There was a massive difference seen on Saturday as Batwara 1947 earned Rs 13.50 crore, resulting in an increase of around 135%. It seems like Independence Day made a big difference to this period movie, which has raised hopes that Batwara 1947 will continue with the same pace for the remaining days of the weekend.

The story was completely different when it came to Sunday, as the collections went down from Rs 13.50 crore to Rs 7.25 crore, showing a drop of around 46.3%. This way, Batwara 1947 closed in on its first three days with Rs 26.50 crore net in India.

Batwara 1947 Day-Wise India Net Collection

Day 1: Rs 5.75 crore

Day 2: Rs 13.50 crore

Day 3: Rs 7.25 crore

Total: Rs 26.50 crore

Why Did Batwara 1947 See Such A Sharp Drop?

This decline is made more evident due to the events of the previous 24 hours. Following a decent opening, the earnings of Batwara 1947 saw an almost doubling of the number on the second day. This rise took place at the time of the Independence Day festivities which have helped Batwara 1947 because of its subject matter.

The large-scale decline seen on the third day indicates that the momentum gained due to the festivities could not be completely sustained by the film. It will now be up to Batwara 1947 to perform well on the upcoming weekdays. A good performance on the first day would help in establishing the film.

Awarapan 2 Widens Its Lead Over Batwara 1947

Making matters tougher for Batwara 1947 is the performance of Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2, which released during the same weekend. Awarapan 2 earned approximately Rs 26 crore net on Sunday alone, according to current estimates. That is almost as much as Batwara 1947’s entire Rs 26.50 crore opening weekend. The Emraan Hashmi starrer finished its first three days at approximately Rs 81.75 crore net in India.

The gap between the two films has consequently grown significantly, with Awarapan 2 collecting more than three times Batwara 1947’s opening-weekend total.

Batwara 1947 Trails Sunny Deol’s Recent Big Releases

The opening weekend also looks modest when compared with some of Sunny Deol’s recent theatrical successes. Batwara 1947 arrived with expectations attached to Deol’s recent box office resurgence and his reunion with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi. However, its opening-weekend trajectory has been very different, with the film unable to sustain the major growth it witnessed on Saturday.

The focus now shifts to Monday. With the holiday advantage gone and Awarapan 2 continuing to dominate the clash, the weekday hold should provide a clearer picture of whether Batwara 1947 can stabilise after its uneven opening weekend.

About Batwara 1947

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is set against the backdrop of the Partition. The film stars Sunny Deol alongside Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol, among others. It also marks another collaboration between Deol and Santoshi after films such as Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak.

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