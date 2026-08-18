Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol Film Crashes 72%, Worldwide Total Crosses Rs 40 Crore

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 4: Batwara 1947 starring Sunny Deol has once again witnessed disappointment at the box office owing to the failure of its weekend numbers to hold good during the weekdays. While Batwara 1947, which is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, earned only Rs 2 crore net in India on the opening Monday, thereby witnessing a massive fall of 72.4% in the collections when compared to the collections made on Sunday, it has, however, achieved an important milestone internationally.

Batwara 1947 Earns Rs 2 Crore On Day 4

According to the trade analyst Sacnilk, Batwara 1947 managed to make Rs 2 crore net in India in its fourth day by screening in 6,771 screens. This film made an average occupancy of about 11% on Monday. The drop is coming after the movie earned Rs 7.25 crore on Sunday and hence making a day-to-day drop of 72.4%. Adding Monday’s collection, the movie Batwara 1947 has collected Rs 28.50 crore net in India.

Batwara 1947 Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Opening on the Rs 5.75 crore net figure in India, Batwara 1947 soon experienced a dramatic leap in collections on its second day. Benefiting from the Independence Day holiday, the Sunny Deol film went on to mint Rs 13.50 crore on that Saturday, which is 135% growth compared to previous days. But the growth could not be maintained, as collections went down to Rs 7.25 crore on Sunday and then to Rs 2 crore on Monday.

Batwara 1947 Crosses Rs 40 Crore Worldwide

Even though the domestic weekday business has been poor, Batwara 1947 has somehow made it past the Rs 40 crore mark abroad. It seems that Batwara 1947 has earned Rs 0.75 crore abroad on Day 4, which makes its total abroad collection come close to Rs 6.25 crore. When combined with India collections worth Rs 33.95 crore, the total worldwide collection of the movie comes to Rs 40.20 crore.

Awarapan 2 Widens Its Lead Over Batwara 1947

Moreover, the figures for Monday have further increased the disparity between Batwara 1947 and the movie Awarapan 2 starring Emraan Hashmi. In this regard, Batwara 1947 has been able to earn Rs 2 crore on Monday while Awarapan 2 has been able to earn Rs 9.25 crore on Monday itself. After four days since their release, the movie Awarapan 2 has managed to earn Rs 91 crore net in India while Batwara 1947 has earned only Rs 28.50 crore net.

That means Awarapan 2 earned more than four times Batwara 1947’s collection on the first Monday alone.

Can Batwara 1947 Recover After The 72% Drop?

First weekday performance is a crucial test for a theatrical release as it gives a hint of how much a film can make once the initial opening weekend buzz has been exhausted. For the case of Batwara 1947, the fall in ticket sales from Rs 7.25 crore on Sunday to Rs 2 crore on Monday makes the performance for the coming Tuesday through Thursday more important. Batwara 1947 will require stabilising its performance for the remaining weekdays to gain enough strength for its second weekend in order to increase its overall box office collection. Batwara 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

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