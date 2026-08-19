Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 5: Sunny Deol Film Sees Slight Growth, Worldwide Total Crosses Rs 43 Crore

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 5: Batwara 1947, featuring Sunny Deol, saw some recovery in the fifth day of its release after having faced a massive decline on the first Monday. The film’s Partition story earned Rs 2.25 crore net at the Indian box office on Tuesday and took its five-day collection above Rs 30 crore mark. Its worldwide collection has gone above Rs 43 crore now.

This comes as some solace for the film which saw a huge crash of more than 70% on Monday. But considering that the film is earning less on weekdays, it would be necessary for the movie to hang around for a few more days before entering its second weekend.

Batwara 1947 Earns Rs 2.25 Crore On Day 5

Sacnilk reports that Batwara 1947 has earned Rs 2.25 crore net on Day 5 after screening in 6,608 shows. It is a 12.5% rise from Rs 2 crore that it had earned on Monday.

The movie had made Rs 5.75 crore on opening day, Friday, and then saw a massive surge on Saturday, the Independence Day, when it earned Rs 13.50 crore. But sustaining this trend became difficult for the film; on Sunday, it managed to earn Rs 7.25 crore and then only Rs 2 crore on Monday. After earning Rs 30.75 crore net in India, including the earnings from Tuesday, the India gross of Batwara 1947 has become Rs 36.54 crore.

Batwara 1947 Worldwide Collection Crosses Rs 43 Crore

On Day 5, the Sunny Deol film earned Rs 0.50 crore more from abroad, bringing its total foreign business to Rs 6.75 crore. When combined with the Rs 36.54 crore made in India, the film has now made a total worldwide gross of Rs 43.29 crore in five days.

Even though the rise on Tuesday has been a good sign after the fall on Monday, a rise by Rs 25 lakhs per day is small. The next two days will be very crucial for the film to get a solid base prior to the second weekend.

Awarapan 2 Remains Far Ahead Of Batwara 1947

Among the key challenges that Batwara 1947 is facing is the box-office battle with Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2. Although the two movies released on August 14, there has been a huge difference between the box-office performances of the two. As at the fifth day in theatres, Batwara 1947 has grossed Rs 30.75 crore net in India while Awarapan 2 has grossed above Rs 100 crore in India net collection with a total of Rs 100.75 crore.

In one single day, Tuesday, Awarapan 2 made Rs 9.75 crore against Batwara 1947 that made Rs 2.25 crore. This means that Emraan Hashmi’s movie has Rs 70 crore net collections ahead of Batwara 1947 in India after the fifth day.

Can Batwara 1947 Recover In Its Second Weekend?

Even with its modest figures on weekdays, Batwara 1947 is still capable of boosting its numbers on its second weekend. The film managed to grow by 12.5% on Tuesday, which at least shows that the movie stopped its dramatic fall witnessed on Monday.

Directed by Ashvin Kumar, Batwara 1947 features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol in lead roles. Based on the events of Partition of India in 1947, the drama talks about a Muslim man’s effort to save a Hindu woman and keep his own family safe from communal attacks.

With the collection now exceeding Rs 43 crore across the globe, the current task for Batwara 1947 is to maintain its collection on weekdays and gain momentum for growth during its second weekend.

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