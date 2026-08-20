Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol Film Sees Major Drop, Struggles To Reach Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol starrer Batwara 1947 is finding it hard to keep the momentum going which it has seen during the Independence Day Weekend. After registering an increase on Tuesday, the Partition film saw a dip on Day 6 and managed its worst day collection so far.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 collected a net of Rs 1.40 crore in India on Wednesday, showing a steep drop of 37.8% compared to its Tuesday collection of Rs 2.25 crore. After six days at theatres, Batwara 1947 currently stands at Rs 32.15 crore in India net and Rs 45.42 crore internationally.

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 6

Day 6 of Batwara 1947 grossed Rs 1.40 crore net from 6,475 screens. In addition to this, its net in India has crossed Rs 32.15 crore, while its domestic gross is up to Rs 38.17 crore. Another Rs 0.50 crore has been added to the overseas numbers on Wednesday, making Batwara 1947 collect Rs 7.25 crore internationally. Total collection of Batwara 1947 is Rs 45.42 crore internationally.

It is clearly evident from above figures that the increase of Tuesday was not the start of the recovery of weekdays. After collecting Rs 2 crore on Monday, Batwara 1947 saw an increase in collections on Tuesday of Rs 2.25 crore but then went below Rs 2 crore on Wednesday.

Batwara 1947 Records Its Lowest Collection So Far

The movie started off with collections of Rs 5.75 crore prior to getting a considerable bump on Saturday due to Independence Day when it collected Rs 13.50 crore. Sunday saw Rs 7.25 crore while the shift from the weekend to the weekdays has been tough. The collections of Rs 1.40 crore have become the worst daily collection for the movie.

Thursday thus becomes crucial for the movie. Batwara 1947 requires approximately Rs 4.58 crore to reach Rs 50 crore in India, but with the present weekday collection trend, the movie may find it hard to reach the milestone before the next weekend. But there is another point to ponder about the film reaching Rs 50 crore.

Awarapan 2 Widens Lead Over Batwara 1947

Adding up problems for Batwara 1947 is the box office performance of its rival film Awarapan 2. While both the films made their theatre releases on the same date that is August 14, there is a stark difference in their box office collections for the first week.

While the total net earnings of Awarapan 2 featuring Emraan Hashmi reached Rs 6.75 crore net on Day 6 with the net collection from India being Rs 107.50 crore, the worldwide gross collection is also past Rs 150 crore reaching Rs 153.59 crore. On the other hand, the collection of Batwara 1947 is Rs 32.15 crore India net and Rs 45.42 crore worldwide.

What makes the difference all the more astonishing is that both the films were trying to win the hearts of the viewers at the same Independence Day.

Can Sunny Deol Film Recover In Second Weekend?

Batwara 1947 comes with plenty of baggage. The movie brings together Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi, the director of Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak, along with actors like Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal.

Batwara 1947 is set during Partition period, and here we see Sunny Deol as Sikandar Mirza, an Indian Muslim amidst the violence and chaos of 1947. Santoshi recently revealed how the character and theme had made some people apprehensive about the movie at one point, until Aamir Khan came in support of the movie. Batwara 1947’s immediate problem lies in the box office. With Day 6 witnessing a fall of nearly 38%, Thursday will do little to change the scenario for the movie’s first week. The next few days will have a lot more pressure than ever on second Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

If Batwara 1947 manages a weekend surge, then there is a possibility that the movie will sail easily past Rs 50 crore mark. Otherwise, Batwara 1947 may face some trouble going forward.



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