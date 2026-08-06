Batwara 1947: Kanikka Kapur Reacts After Fans Mistake Her For Kiara Advani In Karan Deol Poster

The buzz around Batwara 1947 has taken an unexpected turn even before the film reaches theatres. A newly released character poster featuring debutante Kanikka Kapur alongside Karan Deol caught social media’s attention, but not entirely for the reasons the makers may have expected. Several users initially mistook Kanikka for Kiara Advani, with comparisons quickly spreading online as fans pointed out the two actors’ similar features and appearance. Now, Kanikka has addressed the unexpected conversation, admitting that she found the mix-up more amusing than uncomfortable.

Kanikka Kapur Says She ‘Laughed A Lot’ At Kiara Comparison

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kanikka revealed that she was amused when she discovered that people had mistaken her for Kiara in the poster. “When I saw people had mistaken me for Kiara in the poster, I laughed a lot. Like, what’s going on?” she said, adding that although she has been compared to the Kabir Singh actor before, the reaction this time was much bigger.

Kanikka joked that audiences might even go into the film expecting to see Kiara before realising that it was actually her. She also acknowledged that she cannot control how people perceive the resemblance.

‘A Lot Of People Say I Look Like Her’

The comparisons, however, are not new for Kanikka. The actor recalled an incident involving Kiara’s makeup artist, who apparently made a similar observation while working with the actress. Kanikka also admitted that opinions remain divided, saying that while many people see a resemblance, others do not.

Her experience with the comparison dates back to her appearance in ** Immature Season 2 **. She recalled that her ponytail look prompted social media users to place her pictures alongside Kiara’s stills from Kabir Singh, leading to another round of comparisons.

About Batwara 1947

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India. The film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh, Kanikka Kapur and Khushi Hajare.

With Kanikka making her big-screen debut alongside an established cast, the unexpected Kiara Advani comparison has already given the newcomer another reason to be in the spotlight.