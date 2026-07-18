LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Batwara 1947 Teaser 2: Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi Reunite For A Powerful Partition Drama; Fans Call It ‘Hard-Hitting’

Batwara 1947 Teaser 2: Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi Reunite For A Powerful Partition Drama; Fans Call It ‘Hard-Hitting’

The second teaser of Batwara 1947 is out, offering another glimpse into Sunny Deol's emotionally charged Partition-era drama. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film also marks Preity Zinta's return to the big screen after eight years.

Batwara 1947 Teaser 2 ( Photo: X)
Batwara 1947 Teaser 2 ( Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-07-18 16:43 IST

Batwara 1947 Teaser 2: The makers of Batwara 1947 have unveiled the second teaser of the much-awaited historical drama, raising anticipation ahead of its Independence Week release. Starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol, the film reunites Sunny with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, the duo behind acclaimed films such as Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak. 

Watch the teaser here:

Sharing the new teaser on social media, the makers wrote, “His greatest battle wasn’t for survival. It was for humanity. Watch #Batwara1947 in cinemas this Partition Day, 14th August.”

You Might Be Interested In

The latest promo shifts the focus from action to the human cost of Partition, highlighting themes of sacrifice, compassion and survival against the backdrop of one of India’s darkest historical chapters.

Fans Praise the Film’s Emotional Impact

The teaser has received an overwhelmingly positive response on social media, with many viewers applauding its emotional tone and cinematic scale. One fan commented, “Sunny Deol + Rajkumar Santoshi is a great combination. We are waiting for this movie.” Another wrote, “This is what you call a hard-hitting, emotionally impactful teaser.”

Batwara 1947 Teaser 2: Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi Reunite For A Powerful Partition Drama; Fans Call It ‘Hard-Hitting’

Batwara 1947 Teaser 2: Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi Reunite For A Powerful Partition Drama; Fans Call It ‘Hard-Hitting’

Batwara 1947 Teaser 2: Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi Reunite For A Powerful Partition Drama; Fans Call It ‘Hard-Hitting’

The reunion of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi has generated excitement among moviegoers, especially considering the success of their previous collaborations, which remain cult favourites in Hindi cinema.

Box Office Clash With Awarapan 2

Batwara 1947 is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, 2026, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend. The film will face competition from Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2, which arrives on the same date. While Awarapan 2 has already released its teaser and first song, Batwara 1947 has largely drawn positive reactions through its promotional campaign, setting up one of Bollywood’s biggest box-office clashes of the season.

Preity Zinta Returns After Eight Years

Apart from its historical setting and star-studded cast, Batwara 1947 is significant because it marks Preity Zinta’s return as a lead actor after eight years. Her last theatrical release was Bhaiaji Superhit (2018), which also featured Sunny Deol.

Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, the film promises an emotional story that explores humanity, loss and resilience during one of the most defining moments in the history of the Indian subcontinent.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Batwara 1947 Teaser 2: Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi Reunite For A Powerful Partition Drama; Fans Call It ‘Hard-Hitting’
Tags: Batwara 1947sunny deol

RELATED News

Who Is Lachit Borphukan? The Legendary Ahom Warrior Assam CM Wants Aditya Dhar To Make A Biopic On

Hrithik Roshan Breaks Silence On Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike With A Powerful Message

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn Film Crosses Rs 139 Crore, Enters Rs 100 Crore Club In India

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Beats Oppenheimer, Opens To A Massive Rs 16 Crore In India

When Is Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 Releasing? Premiere Date, Time And What’s New

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Gurinderjit Singh Nagra? Punjab Cop Wanted By FBI, Arrested In Rs 4 Crore Bribe Case

NEET Paper Leak Row: Manu Bhaker’s Viral Post Linked to Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike; Here’s Why

iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera Specs Leaked: Expected India Price, Features And More

Batwara 1947 Teaser 2: Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi Reunite For A Powerful Partition Drama; Fans Call It ‘Hard-Hitting’

Sonam Wangchuk Health Update: What Doctors Say About His Health After 20 Days Of Fasting

Old Pension Scheme Comeback? Andhra Pradesh Allows Eligible CPS Employees to Choose OPS; Who Is Eligible?

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Tickets Soar as Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal Drives Record Demand For Spain vs Argentina Clash

Half of Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana Beneficiaries Are in Their Most Financially Challenging Years; Over 50% Are in 36–59 Age Group

Exavalu Expands Global Delivery Engine in India with New Kolkata Facility

‘Threats To Release Intimate Chats, Ruin Family’: How J&K Cricketer Farkhanda Aziz Extorted Mumbai Businessman Of Rs 63 Lakh

Batwara 1947 Teaser 2: Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi Reunite For A Powerful Partition Drama; Fans Call It ‘Hard-Hitting’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Batwara 1947 Teaser 2: Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi Reunite For A Powerful Partition Drama; Fans Call It ‘Hard-Hitting’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Batwara 1947 Teaser 2: Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi Reunite For A Powerful Partition Drama; Fans Call It ‘Hard-Hitting’
Batwara 1947 Teaser 2: Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi Reunite For A Powerful Partition Drama; Fans Call It ‘Hard-Hitting’
Batwara 1947 Teaser 2: Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi Reunite For A Powerful Partition Drama; Fans Call It ‘Hard-Hitting’
Batwara 1947 Teaser 2: Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi Reunite For A Powerful Partition Drama; Fans Call It ‘Hard-Hitting’

QUICK LINKS