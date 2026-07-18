Batwara 1947 Teaser 2: Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi Reunite For A Powerful Partition Drama; Fans Call It ‘Hard-Hitting’

Batwara 1947 Teaser 2: The makers of Batwara 1947 have unveiled the second teaser of the much-awaited historical drama, raising anticipation ahead of its Independence Week release. Starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol, the film reunites Sunny with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, the duo behind acclaimed films such as Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak.

Watch the teaser here:

Sharing the new teaser on social media, the makers wrote, “His greatest battle wasn’t for survival. It was for humanity. Watch #Batwara1947 in cinemas this Partition Day, 14th August.”

The latest promo shifts the focus from action to the human cost of Partition, highlighting themes of sacrifice, compassion and survival against the backdrop of one of India’s darkest historical chapters.

Fans Praise the Film’s Emotional Impact

The teaser has received an overwhelmingly positive response on social media, with many viewers applauding its emotional tone and cinematic scale. One fan commented, “Sunny Deol + Rajkumar Santoshi is a great combination. We are waiting for this movie.” Another wrote, “This is what you call a hard-hitting, emotionally impactful teaser.”

The reunion of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi has generated excitement among moviegoers, especially considering the success of their previous collaborations, which remain cult favourites in Hindi cinema.

Box Office Clash With Awarapan 2

Batwara 1947 is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, 2026, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend. The film will face competition from Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2, which arrives on the same date. While Awarapan 2 has already released its teaser and first song, Batwara 1947 has largely drawn positive reactions through its promotional campaign, setting up one of Bollywood’s biggest box-office clashes of the season.

Preity Zinta Returns After Eight Years

Apart from its historical setting and star-studded cast, Batwara 1947 is significant because it marks Preity Zinta’s return as a lead actor after eight years. Her last theatrical release was Bhaiaji Superhit (2018), which also featured Sunny Deol.

Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, the film promises an emotional story that explores humanity, loss and resilience during one of the most defining moments in the history of the Indian subcontinent.