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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Batwara 1947’ Teaser Out: Sunny Deol Leads an Emotional Tale of Partition, Aamir Khan’s Voiceover Grabs Attention; Release Date, Story, Cast

‘Batwara 1947’ Teaser Out: Sunny Deol Leads an Emotional Tale of Partition, Aamir Khan’s Voiceover Grabs Attention; Release Date, Story, Cast

The teaser of Batwara 1947 has been released, offering a powerful glimpse into the human cost of the 1947 Partition. Starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Karan Deol, the Rajkumar Santoshi-directed film explores stories of courage, loss, and survival amid one of the most turbulent periods in Indian history.

Batwara 1947 teaser out. Photo: IMDB
Batwara 1947 teaser out. Photo: IMDB

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 15:38 IST

Batwara 1947 Teaser: The makers of the much- awaited historical drama, ‘Batwara 1947’ dropped the first teaser on Thursday. Before that, it was known as ‘Lahore 1947’ and the teaser starts with this intense, pretty heartfelt voice-over from Aamir Khan, straight away. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the veteran filmmaker. In the teaser the movie pulls you back into the rough, turbulent days around the 1947 Partition. It shows the violence, the chaos, and the emotional agony faced by regular people during the split between India and Pakistan, but it doesn’t stop there. It also leans into personal battles and these real, human kind of stories that surfaced during that painful time. 

Batwara 1947 Story 

The footage begins with big scale unrest, it kind of narrows down its lens to the personal and human consequences of that border split.  

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is seen, quite prominently, as an elderly woman who looks helpless, stranded in Pakistan and she just refuses to go away from her ancestral home.  

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Then the story shifts over to Sunny Deol who shows up as the main protagonist, a man propelled by courage and a sort of humane instinct even as violence and fear spread everywhere.  

The teaser also includes Preity Zinta and Karan Deol, they’re shown alongside Sunny Deol in intense sequences, where they take on violent mobs led by antagonist Abhimanyu Singh. 

Batwara 1947 Release Date, Cast

Batwara 1947 has an ensemble cast that’s not just limited to the main faces; it also brings in Ali Fazal, Khushi Hajare, and Kanikka Kapur.  

Also, noted playwright Asghar Wajahat, who is best known for his acclaimed play “Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya” and “O Jamya E Nai” has pitched in for the film’s dialogues, in a sort of understated way.  

The film’s overall emotional vibe gets more lift from the music, composed by A R Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar and the sync feels very purposeful.  

The film marks a significant reunion between Deol and Santoshi, who previously collaborated on acclaimed films such as ‘Ghayal’, ‘Damini’ and ‘Ghatak’.

‘Batwara 1947’ is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

Also Read: Drishyam 3 Telugu OTT Release Halted: Madras High Court Puts Stay On Streaming Amid Rights Dispute — Everything You Need To Know/

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‘Batwara 1947’ Teaser Out: Sunny Deol Leads an Emotional Tale of Partition, Aamir Khan’s Voiceover Grabs Attention; Release Date, Story, Cast
Tags: aamir khanamir khanBatwara 1947Batwara 1947 castBatwara 1947 release dateBatwara 1947 storyBatwara 1947 teaserpreity zintasunny deol

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‘Batwara 1947’ Teaser Out: Sunny Deol Leads an Emotional Tale of Partition, Aamir Khan’s Voiceover Grabs Attention; Release Date, Story, Cast

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‘Batwara 1947’ Teaser Out: Sunny Deol Leads an Emotional Tale of Partition, Aamir Khan’s Voiceover Grabs Attention; Release Date, Story, Cast
‘Batwara 1947’ Teaser Out: Sunny Deol Leads an Emotional Tale of Partition, Aamir Khan’s Voiceover Grabs Attention; Release Date, Story, Cast
‘Batwara 1947’ Teaser Out: Sunny Deol Leads an Emotional Tale of Partition, Aamir Khan’s Voiceover Grabs Attention; Release Date, Story, Cast
‘Batwara 1947’ Teaser Out: Sunny Deol Leads an Emotional Tale of Partition, Aamir Khan’s Voiceover Grabs Attention; Release Date, Story, Cast

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