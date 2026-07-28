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Home > Entertainment News > Batwara 1947 Trailer Out: Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi Bring The Pain Of Partition To Life In Rajkumar Santoshi’s Epic – Watch

Batwara 1947 Trailer Out: Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi Bring The Pain Of Partition To Life In Rajkumar Santoshi’s Epic – Watch

The trailer of Batwara 1947 is finally here, offering a powerful glimpse into one of the darkest chapters in Indian history. Starring Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi and Preity Zinta, the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial blends large-scale action with an emotional story of survival, humanity and hope against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition.

Batwara 1947 Trailer Out (Photo: X)
Batwara 1947 Trailer Out (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 16:20 IST

Batwara 1947 Trailer Out: After months of anticipation, the makers of Batwara 1947 have released the film’s official trailer, giving audiences their most detailed look yet at the ambitious historical drama. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film revisits the 1947 Partition through a deeply personal story of loss, displacement and resilience.

The trailer opens amid the chaos of India’s Partition, where communities that once lived together are suddenly divided by violence, fear and forced migration. Rather than focusing solely on political events, Batwara 1947 places ordinary families at the heart of the story, exploring the emotional cost of one of the largest mass migrations in modern history.

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Sunny Deol leads a story of survival and sacrifice

Sunny Deol plays a man determined to protect his family as riots engulf the region. The trailer showcases him in a familiar action-packed avatar, battling armed men while navigating the violence that accompanied the birth of two nations. A key turning point arrives after his family crosses into Pakistan, where they are allotted a grand haveli once owned by a Hindu family. However, the house is still occupied by an elderly woman, played by Shabana Azmi, setting up what appears to be the film’s central emotional conflict.

Rather than portraying the two sides as enemies, the trailer hints at a story that explores shared grief, compassion and the difficult choices people were forced to make during Partition.

Watch 

Shabana Azmi and Preity Zinta add emotional weight

While Sunny anchors the action, it is Shabana Azmi who emerges as the emotional core of the trailer. Her character appears to embody dignity and resilience amid unimaginable upheaval.

Preity Zinta, returning in a substantial dramatic role, plays a woman struggling to keep her family together as their world falls apart. The trailer suggests that her performance will be central to the film’s emotional narrative. The ensemble also includes Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh, adding further depth to the period drama.

A long-awaited Rajkumar Santoshi–Sunny Deol reunion

Batwara 1947 marks the reunion of director Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol nearly three decades after delivering some of Hindi cinema’s most memorable collaborations. Adding to the film’s scale is a celebrated creative team, with A. R. Rahman composing the music and legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar writing the songs.

With sweeping visuals, emotionally charged performances and a story that focuses on humanity amid one of history’s most devastating conflicts, Batwara 1947 appears to be aiming for more than just a historical spectacle. The trailer suggests a film that remembers the pain of Partition while highlighting the courage, compassion and resilience of those who lived through it. Batwara 1947 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

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Batwara 1947 Trailer Out: Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi Bring The Pain Of Partition To Life In Rajkumar Santoshi’s Epic – Watch
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Batwara 1947 Trailer Out: Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi Bring The Pain Of Partition To Life In Rajkumar Santoshi’s Epic – Watch

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Batwara 1947 Trailer Out: Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi Bring The Pain Of Partition To Life In Rajkumar Santoshi’s Epic – Watch

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Batwara 1947 Trailer Out: Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi Bring The Pain Of Partition To Life In Rajkumar Santoshi’s Epic – Watch
Batwara 1947 Trailer Out: Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi Bring The Pain Of Partition To Life In Rajkumar Santoshi’s Epic – Watch
Batwara 1947 Trailer Out: Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi Bring The Pain Of Partition To Life In Rajkumar Santoshi’s Epic – Watch
Batwara 1947 Trailer Out: Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi Bring The Pain Of Partition To Life In Rajkumar Santoshi’s Epic – Watch

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