Amid Coronavirus outbreak: Devoleena Bhattacharjee helped a pregnant woman through her fan cum friend’s NGO Veera. Devoleena Bhattacharjee helps people through this group. This group let people directly get connected to Devoleena and others also remain always active in this group so that immediate response could be given. Devoleena Bhattacharjee received a message that a lady who has begun with labour pain need rare blood group O-negative blood before the surgery.

The blood was not available in the nearby hospitals and as it was a rare blood group it was really difficult to get the blood in the lockdown. Devoleena immediately went to make it work and tried to convince her connections and fans to help out the woman. She successfully managed to arrange the blood before within the safe time period. On Devoleena’s request, one of her fans walked 10km to give the blood to that pregnant woman.

The child and mother now absolutely fine and it all happened because of the donor and also because of Devoleena’s big heart. Devoleena Bhattacharjee keeps herself engaged with such works and enjoys the social service.

In a recent interview, she said that she loves to help others and it brings a smile on her face. She felt like had done something. Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee win hearts in the show as well but she has left the show in between because she accidentally injured her back and doctors asked her to take bed rest. Stay connected for more details.

