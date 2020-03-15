Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla on Sunday posted a picture on Twitter, Sidharth Shukla asked fans what's up. The Fans have already started the trend our hero Sid on twitter and now when the actor posted they all went crazy.

Bigg Boss season 13 winner Sidharth Shukla grabbed a lot of attention from the audience and love from them. Sidharth Shukla was one contestant who has trending on twitter a maximum times. His fans loved him a lot and missed no chance to began the trend for him. Even today Sidharth Shukla’s fans begin the trend with hashtag OurHeroSid.

Sidharth Shukla also treated his fans with his casual picture. He shares a post on Twitter and said What’s up to people? He also replied to his question and asked if it’s Sunday-ing for all. Sidharth Shukla looked handsome as usual and his killer looks made his audience crazy for him once again. His fans commented on his picture and also give us insider that how busy Sidharth Shukla was.

One of Sidharth Shukla’s fans said that she was sure that he will post the picture today because the fans were trying hard to start the trend. He loves his fans and will not upset them. She also asked him to take rest as Sidharth was busy doing the shoot for his upcoming music video. He didn’t sleep for the whole night and he took a picture just to make his fans happy.

Bigg Boss winner Siddharth Shukla has marked a different impact over the audience, he was too good in the show that the audience can’t get over it. Well, now everyone is wishing to see him back on the screens and want him to perform even more strong characters.

