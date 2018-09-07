One of the biggest youth sensation and Youtube content creator Bhuvan Bam is all set to enter Bollywood soon. Bhuvan Bam is immensely popular among the youth and his videos get the most attention. Enjoying a following of 4.9 million on Instagram and 9.6 million subscribers on Youtube, Bhuvam Bam is crazily admired and loved by fans.

Talented artist Bhuvan Bam has an extraordinary sense of humour that can burst anyone into laughter. The series of videos that he uploads on Youtube are watched all over the world. The characters played by Bhuvan Bam are hilarious and surprisingly very relatable to youth which has made him come this long. The social media sensation, all alone, plays all the characters in the video and some of them made a huge buzz over the internet like Bancho and Masterji.

We are glad to see that this extremely talented Youtuber has chosen a different platform to enhance his skills. Bhuvan Bam is swinging along the rides of success. As per the reports, the famous producer Guneet Monga, who is known to produce quality driven content, wants to pitch in Bhuvan in the lead character for her upcoming project. There is a very little known about the movie at this stage but as per the heard, there are many vacant roles for which people are being searched for. Apparently, the movie is a fun relationship drama and we are guessing that if Bhuvan is being approached, the movie will be a comedy-centric project.

Bhuvan Bam is a multi-talented artist is also known to sing and act well and in that case we feel he is perfect for our Bollywood. The fans are very excited to hear this news and are eagerly waiting for any new updates.

