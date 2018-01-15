BB ki vines is an artist who rose to fame on YouTube after his video went viral on Facebook. His YouTube videos garnered more views after Reliance gave the Indian public a gift of free Jio sims, giving them unlimited access to his content which was in some sense relatable for the middle-class Indian audience. Currently, a top Indian YouTuber, Bhuvan Bam released his new single, Sang Hoon Tere, which is currently trending on the video's site and has over 3.5 million views.

Bhuvan Bam, known for his youtube channel BB ki vines has been at an all-time high and has been crowned as the most popular Indian YouTuber. The YouTube channel BB ki vines has 5.6 million subscribers and is moving forward with more followers every day. Bhuvan Bam started out with a sarcastic video of a news reporter who asked a woman insensitive questions regarding the death of her son due to the Kashmir floods, which got about 15,000 views on Facebook in 2014. His first video “I’m feeling horny” went viral in Pakistan, inspiring him to create his own YouTube channel in June 2015. His videos involve him playing multiple characters including his parents and playing out scenarios that every middle-class child faces in India.

Some of Bhuvan’s most watched videos are Yaar Anmulle, Jijaji ko dhoondo, Angry Masterji. An average entertainer Bhuvan’s rise to fame to a large extent was due to the rise of internet usage all thanks to free Jio sims. His video ideas are very India centric and hence attracted small city audiences and the average views on his video cross at least 1 million, which honestly is a surprise. Unfortunately, due to YouTube policies, he got access to opportunities people can only dream off.

Bhuvan is also a singer and guitarist whose true passion was always music. He has given music for many youtube series like The Viral Fever’s Permanent Roommates and his latest endeavour is a new single, Sang Hoon Tera which has garnered 3.5 million views since it was released on 13th January 2018. The song is average and fails to attract any beat, no genuine music lover will take this to be even an attempt at good music.

The video idea is one of the most done and dusted one out there, a love story where the protagonist dies of cancer and leaves behind a video for her peppy girlfriend to find. While it fails to even come up with an original screenplay, the song lyrics are a half-assed attempt at being romantic.

The video is currently trending on youtube, all thanks to the miracle of easy internet access but it only makes you wonder if video content is spiraling down, as channels like All India Bakchod(AIB) are failing to impress viewers with their new writing and channels like The Viral Fever(TVF) and The Screenpatti are still trying to get their well-written videos noticed. BB ki vines is a channel that caught on to the trend that Jio started and has maintained it since then and honestly that is the only commendable thing about the channel or the music video.