BB Ki vines star Bhuvan Bam to make his debut on MTV Unplugged: Last year, BB had a successful gig at NH7 Weekender and now he is all set to be a part of MTV Unplugged, which features popular artists performing acoustic versions of their biggest hits. Apart from his own creations, BB will be seen crooning some of his favourite songs including Guncha originally sung by Mohit Chauhan.

BB Ki vines star Bhuvan Bam to make his debut on MTV Unplugged: YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam has been making several headlines ever since his channel BB Ki Vines gained massive popularity among the Indian youth. It won’t be wrong to say that Bhuvan has won millions of hearts with his vines portraying funny instances that happen around him and his family. Well, those who follow Bhuvan Bam aka BB whole-heartedly know that he is an exceptional singer too. He made his singing debut with the song Teri Meri Kahani for web-series Permanent Roomates. He then released a few other songs including, Safar, Sang Hoon Tere and recently released Rehguzar.

Last year, BB had a successful gig at NH7 Weekender and now he is all set to be a part of MTV Unplugged, which features popular artists performing acoustic versions of their biggest hits. Apart from his own creations, BB will be seen crooning some of his favourite songs including Guncha originally sung by Mohit Chauhan on MTV Unplugged season 8. The episode is scheduled to release on February 16, 2019. He will also be joined by other prominent singers including Jonita Gandhi, Amit Mishra, Neeti Mohan and others.

Currently, the YouTube star boasts over 12 million fans on video uploading platform. Bhuvan Bam has also worked in web series, The Bachelors produced by The Viral Fever and Bro Court by Happi Fi. In 2018, he was also seen in a short film titled Plus Minus, along with Divya Dutta.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More