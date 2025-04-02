Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

Sharmila Tagore opposes BCCI’s move to retire the Pataudi Trophy. Cricket fans divided, as the Pataudi family faces more challenges. Official decision awaited.

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!


Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore has expressed her disappointment over the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s decision to potentially retire the Pataudi Trophy. The trophy, named after her late husband and legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, has been a symbol of India’s cricketing heritage since 2007, commemorating the first Test match between India and England in 1932.

Although the decision has not yet been finalized, Tagore confirmed that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had already informed her son, actor Saif Ali Khan, of their intent to retire the trophy. “I haven’t heard from them, but the ECB has sent a letter to Saif that they are retiring the trophy. If the BCCI wants to or does not want to remember Tiger’s (Mansoor Ali Khan) legacy, it is for them to decide,” she told the Hindustan Times.

Cricket Fans Divided Over the Change

The possible removal of the Pataudi Trophy has drawn criticism from cricket enthusiasts and experts who see it as a disregard for Pataudi’s contribution to Indian cricket. Many argue that his legacy should continue to be honored through the trophy, as he played a pivotal role in shaping Indian cricket in the 1960s and 1970s.

On the other hand, some believe that the move is part of a larger shift in cricketing traditions, paving the way for new trophies and awards that align with modern cricket dynamics.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite the growing debate, the BCCI has yet to release an official statement on the matter.

Recent Challenges for the Pataudi Family

This development comes at a difficult time for the Pataudi family. Just months ago, Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his Bandra home while attempting to protect his family during an attempted robbery. The actor sustained multiple stab wounds and underwent extensive surgery.

Additionally, the family faced another setback when their ancestral property, worth an estimated Rs 15,000 crore, was declared as ‘enemy property’ under government regulations.

A Legacy in Question

As cricket fans await the BCCI’s final decision, the debate over preserving the Pataudi Trophy continues. Whether or not the trophy remains a part of Indian cricket, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s contributions to the sport remain undeniable.

Filed under

BCCI trophy retirement Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi legacy Pataudi Trophy Sharmila Tagore on Pataudi Trophy

newsx

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!
Union Minister and BJP le

Amit Shah Criticizes Congress During Waqf Bill Debate; Defends Committee’s Decision
Gaurav Gogoi To Lead Cong

Gaurav Gogoi To Lead Congress’ Argument On Waqf Amendment Bill In Lok Sabha
Waqf Bill Takes Center St

‘Opposition Driven by Politics, Not Logic’: Kiren Rijiju Defends Waqf Amendment Bill As Bill Gets...
Gaurav Gogoi To Lead Cong

Lok Sabha Takes Up Waqf (Amendment) Bill for Consideration
Jana Sena Party Backs Waq

Jana Sena Party Backs Waqf Amendment Bill, Pawan Kalyan Directs MPs to Support It
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Amit Shah Criticizes Congress During Waqf Bill Debate; Defends Committee’s Decision

Amit Shah Criticizes Congress During Waqf Bill Debate; Defends Committee’s Decision

Gaurav Gogoi To Lead Congress’ Argument On Waqf Amendment Bill In Lok Sabha

Gaurav Gogoi To Lead Congress’ Argument On Waqf Amendment Bill In Lok Sabha

‘Opposition Driven by Politics, Not Logic’: Kiren Rijiju Defends Waqf Amendment Bill As Bill Gets Taken For Consideration

‘Opposition Driven by Politics, Not Logic’: Kiren Rijiju Defends Waqf Amendment Bill As Bill Gets...

Lok Sabha Takes Up Waqf (Amendment) Bill for Consideration

Lok Sabha Takes Up Waqf (Amendment) Bill for Consideration

Jana Sena Party Backs Waqf Amendment Bill, Pawan Kalyan Directs MPs to Support It

Jana Sena Party Backs Waqf Amendment Bill, Pawan Kalyan Directs MPs to Support It

Entertainment

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’ To ‘Tombstone’

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Who Was Val Kilmer? Hollywood’s Iconic Batman Actor Passes Away At 65

Who Was Val Kilmer? Hollywood’s Iconic Batman Actor Passes Away At 65

Who Is ‘Officially Vaddy’? Netizens Speculate Ranbir Kapoor After Popular Bollywood Faces Follow Secret Instagram Account

Who Is ‘Officially Vaddy’? Netizens Speculate Ranbir Kapoor After Popular Bollywood Faces Follow Secret Instagram

Queen Of Tears’ Kim Soo Hyun’s Intagram Followers Increase After Press Conference; Agency Headed To Financial Doom

Queen Of Tears’ Kim Soo Hyun’s Intagram Followers Increase After Press Conference; Agency Headed To

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture