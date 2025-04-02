BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

Sharmila Tagore opposes BCCI’s move to retire the Pataudi Trophy. Cricket fans divided, as the Pataudi family faces more challenges. Official decision awaited.

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore has expressed her disappointment over the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s decision to potentially retire the Pataudi Trophy. The trophy, named after her late husband and legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, has been a symbol of India’s cricketing heritage since 2007, commemorating the first Test match between India and England in 1932.

Although the decision has not yet been finalized, Tagore confirmed that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had already informed her son, actor Saif Ali Khan, of their intent to retire the trophy. “I haven’t heard from them, but the ECB has sent a letter to Saif that they are retiring the trophy. If the BCCI wants to or does not want to remember Tiger’s (Mansoor Ali Khan) legacy, it is for them to decide,” she told the Hindustan Times.

Cricket Fans Divided Over the Change

The possible removal of the Pataudi Trophy has drawn criticism from cricket enthusiasts and experts who see it as a disregard for Pataudi’s contribution to Indian cricket. Many argue that his legacy should continue to be honored through the trophy, as he played a pivotal role in shaping Indian cricket in the 1960s and 1970s.

On the other hand, some believe that the move is part of a larger shift in cricketing traditions, paving the way for new trophies and awards that align with modern cricket dynamics.

Despite the growing debate, the BCCI has yet to release an official statement on the matter.

Recent Challenges for the Pataudi Family

This development comes at a difficult time for the Pataudi family. Just months ago, Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his Bandra home while attempting to protect his family during an attempted robbery. The actor sustained multiple stab wounds and underwent extensive surgery.

Additionally, the family faced another setback when their ancestral property, worth an estimated Rs 15,000 crore, was declared as ‘enemy property’ under government regulations.

A Legacy in Question

As cricket fans await the BCCI’s final decision, the debate over preserving the Pataudi Trophy continues. Whether or not the trophy remains a part of Indian cricket, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s contributions to the sport remain undeniable.