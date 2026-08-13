B’Day SPL: Working During Pregnancy, Shooting Just Two Days After Delivery And Facing Affair Rumours With Dharmendra—Anita Raj’s Untold Story

One of the Hindi film industry’s leading ladies of the 1980s, Anita Raj was an icon in her own right and the daughter of the accomplished character actor Jagdish Raj. With films like Prem Geet, Naukar Biwi Ka, Karisma Kudrat Kaa, and Zaalim, Anita Raj had a flourishing career in a time where actresses were highly competitive in the silver screen and tabloids alike.

However, Anita Raj’s struggles weren’t merely restricted to being box office hits alone. Her career was also plagued with media attention, speculation and harsh work conditions. From being linked up with Dharmendra to struggling with the filming process while pregnant, Anita Raj faced many hard times before re-inventing herself in the world of television. As Anita Raj celebrates her birthday today, here are some lesser-known facts about her life and career.

What Sparked Dharmendra And Anita Raj Affair Rumours?

The pairing of Anita Raj and Dharmendra became quite famous in the movies during the 1980s. This was evident through the films like Naukar, Karisma Kudrat Kaa and Jalzala, and with frequent collaboration, rumours arose regarding their personal life as well. Also, it is believed that Dharmendra played a major role in getting Anita Raj roles in some movies, thus further creating rumours between both the actors. Various gossip columns in the film magazines of that era covered the stories regarding their intimacy but neither of the actors admitted to an affair.

These rumours finally turned so serious that they gained interest even from within the Dharmendra family, and Hema Malini raised objections to the whole situation, thus, the two stopped working together professionally.

Why Did Anita Raj Shoot While She Was Eight Months Pregnant?

The working environment for actresses in the 1980s was quite challenging, and Anita Raj seems to have encountered this challenge when working on films even when pregnant.

According to the information related to the actress, she kept on filming even when she was eight months pregnant. The filming schedule and the pressure to finish some shots seem to have made it hard for her to get off the job. The incident brings out the physically challenging nature of work faced by actresses back then, when there was little protection at workplaces in film industries.

How Did Anita Raj Reinvent Her Career On Television?

Despite the decline in Anita’s film career, she was not done with the world of acting. She moved on to television and thus introduced herself to a new generation of fans. Her performances have been seen in TV shows like Tumhari Paakhi, Choti Sarrdaarni, Parineetii and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

These TV appearances have made way for a second career for her, but her interest in being physically fit has also got much attention. She has often revealed how she exercises and what exercises she does.

From a successful actress of the 1980s to a now regular face on television, Anita Raj has always managed to stay close to her audience.

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