Sunday, September 22, 2024
'Be Happy': Abhishek Bachchan's Film Promises To Be A Touching Drama

Be Happy will soon be available on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

‘Be Happy’: Abhishek Bachchan’s Film Promises To Be A Touching Drama

To celebrate Daughter’s Day, the makers of Abhishek Bachchan-starrer ‘Be Happy’ unveiled the first look of the film.On Saturday, Prime Video India shared the poster on its Instagram account, where Abhishek is seen alongside Inayat Verma. Directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by Lizelle Remo D’Souza, the film tells the story of a single father and his daughter.

The first-look poster shows a dance-centric theme, featuring Abhishek and Inayat Verma in a dance pose, showing the bond between father and daughter.

The movie also stars Nora Fatehi and Nassar in lead roles, with Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi in supporting roles.
Be Happy follows the journey of Shiv Rastogi (played by Abhishek Bachchan), a father determined to support his daughter’s dream of performing on a major dance reality show.

Director Remo D’Souza described Be Happy as a heartwarming story about a father’s efforts to fulfill his daughter’s dream.
In a statement shared by the film’s PR team, Director Remo D’Souza described it as a “heartfelt story about a father’s efforts to fulfill his daughter’s dream.”

“Be Happy is a heartfelt story about a single father and his remarkable journey to help fulfil his daughter’s dream of performing on India’s biggest dance reality show. I am delighted to offer our viewers a first look with a beautiful poster that exemplifies the father-daughter bond that is the foundation of the story, and what better day to do it than today – International Daughter’s Day,” Remo said.



(With inputs from ANI)

