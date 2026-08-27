Beauty In Black Season 3: Kimmie And Mallory Join Forces As The Bellarie Empire Faces A New Threat; When And Where To Watch

The Bellarie family is back, and this time, the battle for power is even more personal. Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black Season 3 premieres August 27 on Netflix, with all eight episodes releasing at once. The new season picks up after the dramatic Season 2 finale, which ended with an FBI raid and several members of the Bellarie family facing arrest. Meanwhile, Kimmie, played by Taylor Polidore Williams, has gone from struggling dancer to a powerful figure within the family’s beauty empire.

Kimmie And Mallory’s Unexpected Alliance

Season 3 puts Kimmie and Mallory, played by Crystle Stewart, at the heart of the next power struggle. Once rivals, the two women now find themselves working together as the Bellarie empire comes under pressure.

Netflix’s official synopsis says Kimmie has finally secured a seat at the Bellarie table, but a deadly family feud forces her into an uneasy alliance with Mallory. Together, they must navigate blackmail, revenge and buried secrets as the family turns against one of its own.

The trailer suggests that Kimmie’s biggest challenge may no longer be getting power, but holding on to it. Williams has described the new chapter as the point where Kimmie fully steps into her power, while Stewart has teased the impact of her character’s unexpected partnership with Kimmie.

What Happened In Beauty In Black Season 2?

Season 2 ended with a major shift in the Bellarie power structure. Kimmie and Mallory put their differences aside, while Horace joined them in turning several members of the family over to the FBI over their criminal dealings. But the arrests may not be the end of the Bellaries’ story.

Adding to the excitement, Netflix has already renewed Beauty in Black for Season 4, ensuring that the family drama will continue beyond the upcoming eight episodes.

Beauty In Black Season 3 Cast

Taylor Polidore Williams and Crystle Stewart return alongside Amber Reign Smith, Xavier Smalls, Ricco Ross, Julian Horton, Steven G. Norfleet, Richard Lawson, Terrell Carter, Charles Malik Whitfield and Debbi Morgan.

Created by Tyler Perry, Beauty in Black follows Kimmie’s transformation from an exotic dancer caught in a dangerous world to someone with a stake in the powerful Bellarie empire.