LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Beauty In Black Season 3: Kimmie And Mallory Join Forces As The Bellarie Empire Faces A New Threat; When And Where To Watch

Beauty In Black Season 3: Kimmie And Mallory Join Forces As The Bellarie Empire Faces A New Threat; When And Where To Watch

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black returns with its third season on August 27, bringing Kimmie and Mallory together in an uneasy alliance as the Bellarie family faces the fallout of the explosive Season 2 finale.

Beauty in Black season 3 (Photo: X)
Beauty in Black season 3 (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 17:47 IST

The Bellarie family is back, and this time, the battle for power is even more personal. Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black Season 3 premieres August 27 on Netflix, with all eight episodes releasing at once.  The new season picks up after the dramatic Season 2 finale, which ended with an FBI raid and several members of the Bellarie family facing arrest. Meanwhile, Kimmie, played by Taylor Polidore Williams, has gone from struggling dancer to a powerful figure within the family’s beauty empire.

Kimmie And Mallory’s Unexpected Alliance

Season 3 puts Kimmie and Mallory, played by Crystle Stewart, at the heart of the next power struggle. Once rivals, the two women now find themselves working together as the Bellarie empire comes under pressure.

You Might Be Interested In

Netflix’s official synopsis says Kimmie has finally secured a seat at the Bellarie table, but a deadly family feud forces her into an uneasy alliance with Mallory. Together, they must navigate blackmail, revenge and buried secrets as the family turns against one of its own.

The trailer suggests that Kimmie’s biggest challenge may no longer be getting power, but holding on to it. Williams has described the new chapter as the point where Kimmie fully steps into her power, while Stewart has teased the impact of her character’s unexpected partnership with Kimmie.

What Happened In Beauty In Black Season 2?

Season 2 ended with a major shift in the Bellarie power structure. Kimmie and Mallory put their differences aside, while Horace joined them in turning several members of the family over to the FBI over their criminal dealings.  But the arrests may not be the end of the Bellaries’ story.

Adding to the excitement, Netflix has already renewed Beauty in Black for Season 4, ensuring that the family drama will continue beyond the upcoming eight episodes.

Beauty In Black Season 3 Cast

Taylor Polidore Williams and Crystle Stewart return alongside Amber Reign Smith, Xavier Smalls, Ricco Ross, Julian Horton, Steven G. Norfleet, Richard Lawson, Terrell Carter, Charles Malik Whitfield and Debbi Morgan.

Created by Tyler Perry, Beauty in Black follows Kimmie’s transformation from an exotic dancer caught in a dangerous world to someone with a stake in the powerful Bellarie empire.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Beauty In Black Season 3: Kimmie And Mallory Join Forces As The Bellarie Empire Faces A New Threat; When And Where To Watch
Tags: Beauty in BlackCrystle StewartnetflixTaylor Polidore Williamstyler perry

RELATED News

Is Hanuman Ansh Based On A Real Story? Who Was Neem Karoli Baba And How Much Of The Film Is True?

Who Was Ankit Baliyan? The Haryanvi Singer Behind ‘Bhari Court Mein Goli’ Who Was Shot Dead In Shamli

Pregnant Before Marriage: From Sridevi And Neha Dhupia To Neena Gupta; 5 Bollywood Actresses Who Challenged Social Norms

Sumalatha Ambareesh Birthday Special: From South Indian Cinema Star To Mandya MP, The Remarkable Journey Of An Actress Who Reinvented Herself

Pavan Sadineni Arrested: Woman Accuses Tollywood Director Of Abuse, Assault And False Marriage Promise

LATEST NEWS

Global Business Excellence & Leadership Conclave 2026 Brings Together Business Leaders, Entrepreneurs and Innovators in Hyderabad

Asian Games 2026: Will Cricket be Cancelled in Japan? India, Pakistan Raise Concerns Over Pitch And Accommodation | Latest Update

TECH Global University, recognized as a Google Partner Premier

When Real Estate Meets Broadway: Inside Prateek Group’s Most Theatrical Evening yet

Pakistan Influencer Mathira’s Private Video Leak: What Was The Issue And How She Reacted

After Panama And Brazil, India to Host Another Former FIFA World Champion in International Football Friendly | Details Inside

Beauty In Black Season 3: Kimmie And Mallory Join Forces As The Bellarie Empire Faces A New Threat; When And Where To Watch

Rs 22,006 Crore Claims, Rs 6.5 Crore Payout: Why NCLT Approved Subhash Chandra’s 99.97% Haircut Insolvency Plan

China Bans Hidden Door Handles From 2027: Why 4.3 Million Cars Are Being Recalled Over Crash Safety Risks

IND vs SL 2nd Test Match Highlights: Sonal Dinusha’s 133 Heroics Deny India Victory as Sri Lanka Force Epic Follow-On Draw in Colombo

Beauty In Black Season 3: Kimmie And Mallory Join Forces As The Bellarie Empire Faces A New Threat; When And Where To Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Beauty In Black Season 3: Kimmie And Mallory Join Forces As The Bellarie Empire Faces A New Threat; When And Where To Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Beauty In Black Season 3: Kimmie And Mallory Join Forces As The Bellarie Empire Faces A New Threat; When And Where To Watch
Beauty In Black Season 3: Kimmie And Mallory Join Forces As The Bellarie Empire Faces A New Threat; When And Where To Watch
Beauty In Black Season 3: Kimmie And Mallory Join Forces As The Bellarie Empire Faces A New Threat; When And Where To Watch
Beauty In Black Season 3: Kimmie And Mallory Join Forces As The Bellarie Empire Faces A New Threat; When And Where To Watch

QUICK LINKS