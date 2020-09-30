Suhana Khan on Wednesday penned a powerful post against trolls on Instagram. In the post, Suhana stated that she has been told that she is ugly because of her skin tone since she was just 12 years old.

Even before she takes her first step in Bollywood, Suhana Khan has managed to carve her own identity on social media. With over 1 million followers on Instagram, she is no less than a social media celebrity. More than painting a pretty and flawless picture online, she is utilizing her social media presence to propagate a strong message, i.e ‘End Colorism’.

In a hard hiding Instagram post on Wednesday, Suhana opened up about her struggle with colorism, the comments she has received on her skin color over the years and pointed out Indians’ obsession with fair skin. Suhana wrote that she has been told that she is ugly because of her skin tone since she was just 12 years old. Pointing out that people come in different shades and no matter how one tries to distance themselves from melanin, they simply can’t, she added, ‘Hating on ‘your own people’ means that you are painfully insecure.”

Busting the myth that ‘fair is lovely’, Suhana further continued that she is sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking and even people’s own families have convinced them that if they are not 5 ‘7 and fair, then they are not beautiful. In a reassuring tone, she concluded that she is 5’3 and brown and she is extremely happy about it.

While Suhana garnered praises for advocating that ‘beauty has no skin colour’, Twitterati was also quick to remind her that her father Shah Rukh Khan endorses fair and lovely and what she is saying is sheer hypocrisy.