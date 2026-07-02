Before Alia Bhatt’s Alpha Hits Theatres, 10 Must-Watch Female-Led Action Movies to Stream

For decades, action films have largely revolved around male heroes. But over the years, several actresses have shattered that stereotype, leading high-octane blockbusters that proved women can carry action spectacles just as convincingly. With Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha set to become the first female-led film in Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe, anticipation is running high.

Ahead of its release, here’s a curated list of ten female-led action films, spanning Hollywood and Indian cinema, that deserve a spot on every action fan’s watchlist.

1. Atomic Blonde (2017)

Charlize Theron delivers one of the most physically demanding performances of her career as MI6 spy Lorraine Broughton. Set against the backdrop of the fall of the Berlin Wall, the film combines stylish action, espionage and breathtaking long-take fight sequences.

Where to watch: Prime Video (availability may vary by region)

2. Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & Vol. 2 (2003-04)

Quentin Tarantino’s cult classic follows Uma Thurman’s “The Bride” on a bloody mission of revenge after surviving an assassination attempt. Stylish, emotional and packed with unforgettable sword fights, the two-part saga remains a benchmark for female-led action films.

Where to watch: Prime Video / Apple TV (rental)

3. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Although Tom Hardy shares top billing, Charlize Theron’s Imperator Furiosa is the emotional and narrative heart of George Miller’s Oscar-winning blockbuster. Her fierce performance transformed Furiosa into one of modern cinema’s greatest action heroes.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

4. The Old Guard (2020)

Charlize Theron returns as the leader of a group of immortal mercenaries protecting humanity across centuries. The Netflix original blends fantasy, action and emotional storytelling, and its sequel expands the universe further.

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Gunpowder Milkshake (2021)

Karen Gillan leads this visually stylish action thriller about assassins, family and redemption. Featuring Lena Headey, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Carla Gugino, it offers explosive action with a neon-soaked aesthetic.

Where to watch: Netflix

6. Black Widow (2021)

Scarlett Johansson finally gets a standalone outing as Natasha Romanoff in Marvel’s spy thriller. The film explores the Avenger’s past while delivering spectacular action sequences and introducing Florence Pugh’s fan-favourite Yelena Belova.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

7. Raazi (2018)

Before Alpha, Alia Bhatt had already proven she could headline a spy thriller. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi follows an Indian spy married into a Pakistani military family during the 1971 war. The film balances espionage with emotional drama and remains one of Bollywood’s finest thrillers.

Where to watch: Prime Video

8. Mardaani (2014)

Rani Mukerji plays fearless Mumbai police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in this gripping crime thriller. Tackling human trafficking with courage and determination, the film earned widespread acclaim and spawned a successful sequel.

Where to watch: Prime Video

9. Nikita (1990)

Luc Besson’s French action classic tells the story of a troubled young woman transformed into a government assassin. The film inspired multiple remakes and remains a landmark in the female-action genre.

Where to watch: Rental platforms

10. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Michelle Yeoh leads this Oscar-winning multiverse adventure, blending martial arts, science fiction, comedy and heartfelt family drama. While unconventional, it features some of the most inventive action choreography of recent years.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Why Alpha is a milestone for Bollywood

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as elite spies, alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It marks the first female-led entry in the hugely successful YRF Spy Universe, home to Ek Tha Tiger, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3.

While Bollywood has produced memorable women-centric thrillers like Raazi, Mardaani and NH10, large-scale action franchises have traditionally centred around male stars. Alpha aims to change that by placing two women at the heart of a globe-trotting espionage spectacle.

Whether it lives up to expectations remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—female-led action cinema has never been stronger, and there’s no better time to celebrate it.