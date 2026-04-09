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Home > Entertainment News > Before Allu Arjun In Raaka, These Actors Aced Intense Bald Looks: From Shah Rukh Khan To Kamal Haasan

Before Allu Arjun In Raaka, These Actors Aced Intense Bald Looks: From Shah Rukh Khan To Kamal Haasan

Directed by Atlee, Raaka is going to be a high-budget pan-India sci-fi action movie. Starring Deepika Padukone alongside Allu Arjun, the film revolves around a reincarnation-based narrative that has multiple timelines.

Before Allu Arjun In Raaka, These Actors Aced Intense Bald Looks: From Shah Rukh Khan To Kamal Haasan

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Last updated: April 9, 2026 14:52:23 IST

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Before Allu Arjun In Raaka, These Actors Aced Intense Bald Looks: From Shah Rukh Khan To Kamal Haasan

Allu Arjun just celebrated his birthday on April 8 and the day brought in a surprise for his fans. The makers of his upcoming film Raaka announced the official title, and unveiled an intense look of the South superstar. Sun Pictures launched the title poster and mentioned ‘AA22xA6 is now Raaka’. The poster featured fur elements, and tusk-like visuals, offering an aggressive narrative. The Pushpa actor appeared in a bold avatar with a shaved head and thick beard. We bet his intense gaze will remind you of Shah Rukh Khan’s character from Jawan. Here’s a look at some of the intense bald characters played by our much-loved actors and actresses.

Shah Rukh Khan – Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan returned to the screen with a bang in 2023 with Jawan, Pathaan and Dunki. While each of the films dominated box office, it was his bald look as a Metro hijacker from Jawan that grabbed the eyeballs. The fierce look was created by makeup and prosthetic artist Preetisheel Singh D’Souza. Although the look was limited to a single scene, it has quite an impact on the audience.

Sanjay Dutt – Agneepath

His bald look from Hrithik Roshan starrer Agneepath became the talk of the town soon after the film’s trailer was launched. Sanjay Dutt was supposed to go for prosthetics initially. However, it was after his make-up started melting due to the heat in Diu, that the actor decided to shave his head. In the film, his character Kancha Cheena suffers from a disease that has left him completely hairless.

Kamal Haasan – Kalki 2898 AD

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan portrayed a chilling role in Kalki 2898 AD, appearing as an old man. His look was so distinct that it was almost unrecognisable. The film starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Nag Ashwin and Amitabh Bachchan among others.

Shahid Kapoor – Haider

Shahid Kapoor chopped off his hair for the Vishal Bhardwaj film, Haidar in order to depict the character’s descent into turmoil. The actor shaved it for the Shakespearean adaptation’s intense scenes shot in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajkummar Rao – Raabta

Rajkummar Rao has proved his versatility time and again. His iconic cameo in Raabta as a 324-year-old man is still remembered by his fans. His appearance surprised everyone, making him nearly impossible to identify.

About Atlee Directorial Raaka

Directed by Atlee, Raaka is going to be a high-budget pan-India sci-fi action movie. Starring Deepika Padukone alongside the Pushpa actor, the Atlee directorial revolves around a reincarnation-based narrative that has multiple timelines. Allu Arjun is likely to appear as a powerful warrior and creature-like avatar. His mission is to restore cosmic balance in a world threatened by ancient and primordial chaos.

ALSO READ: Samay Raina’s ‘Still Alive’ Making It Big With 21M+ Views In 24 Hours: Watch Comedian’s Top 5 Viewed Videos

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Before Allu Arjun In Raaka, These Actors Aced Intense Bald Looks: From Shah Rukh Khan To Kamal Haasan

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Before Allu Arjun In Raaka, These Actors Aced Intense Bald Looks: From Shah Rukh Khan To Kamal Haasan

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Before Allu Arjun In Raaka, These Actors Aced Intense Bald Looks: From Shah Rukh Khan To Kamal Haasan
Before Allu Arjun In Raaka, These Actors Aced Intense Bald Looks: From Shah Rukh Khan To Kamal Haasan
Before Allu Arjun In Raaka, These Actors Aced Intense Bald Looks: From Shah Rukh Khan To Kamal Haasan
Before Allu Arjun In Raaka, These Actors Aced Intense Bald Looks: From Shah Rukh Khan To Kamal Haasan

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