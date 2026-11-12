Before Arshdeep Singh, Was Samreen Kaur Dating Ashish Chanchlani? What Happened Between Them?

Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh and actress/model Samreen Kaur have recently announced their engagement, posting photos of the proposal on social media. However, although the news has made these two people the talk of town, the story about the link-up rumours of Samreen with popular YouTube personality Ashish Chanchlani has once again come into light.

Samreen had often been rumoured to be dating Ashish before she started seeing Arshdeep. Public appearances and interactions through social media had often made people assume that these two were a couple. But did they actually have any romantic relationship? Let’s find out.

Why Were Samreen Kaur And Ashish Chanchlani Linked?

Samreen and Ashish were often seen together, and hence their relationship status was subject to much debate on the social media platform. For instance, one public appearance by Samreen and Ashish which was widely discussed by the social media public is when they appeared together at the screening of Avatar: The Way of Water in Mumbai in December 2022. Samreen and Ashish have interacted via social media platforms too, and thus it increased speculations surrounding their relationship status.

The fact that they were seen together does not mean that they were in a relationship. On the contrary, according to various reports, it was confirmed that they were friends and the dating rumours were just speculations.

What Did Samreen Kaur Say About Ashish Chanchlani?

However, the talk regarding their equation re-emerged when the two were no longer seen posting pictures or videos with one another, causing speculations regarding their falling out.

Samreen later responded to the remarks made about her having broken Ashish’s heart. As per reports, she made it clear that she was not friends with Ashish anymore due to personal issues, although they still respected each other. The remarks shed some light on their equation but never proved that they were ever romantically involved.

When Did Samreen Kaur And Arshdeep Singh Make Their Relationship Official?

Samreen’s name got associated with Arshdeep during 2026 Indian Premier League season. Samreen was seen supporting the Punjab Kings’ pacer at games, and the duo was linked by social media users based on their joint appearances. The rumours got clarified on July 26, 2026, as Arshdeep put up pictures of the duo on Instagram and introduced Samreen as “My Person.”

A few months down the line, on November 11, the duo declared their engagement. They had posted pictures of the proposal along with the note, “And of all the things life could have given us, I’m the happiest it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026.” The engagement declaration opened a new chapter for both but revived the rumour of her association with YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani. However, there is no information that links the two other than being good friends whose association got people talking about them.

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