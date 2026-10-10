Before Baahubali, This Was SS Rajamouli’s First Job In Films, And It Was Nothing Like You’d Expect

He is the man who turned Mahishmati into a cinematic phenomenon, took RRR to the Oscars and showed the world how Indian stories could command a global audience. But before Baahubali and RRR made him one of Indian cinema’s most recognisable filmmakers, SS Rajamouli had a rather unexpected beginning in the film industry.

Meet S. S. Rajamouli, the director whose journey reportedly began with a modest job involving sticking labels on film cans. Long before he called the shots on massive film sets, Rajamouli worked as an assistant to film editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. It was one of the early steps in a career that would eventually transform him into a filmmaker known for his ambitious storytelling and grand cinematic vision.

Who Is SS Rajamouli? Meet The Filmmaker Behind Baahubali And RRR

Born on October 10, 1973, Koduri Srisaila Sri Rajamouli is popularly known as SS Rajamouli. He began his career in the Telugu entertainment industry, working on television serials before making his feature-film directorial debut with Student No. 1 in 2001. The film starred Jr NTR and marked the beginning of a long professional association between the actor and the filmmaker.

Rajamouli went on to direct films such as Simhadri, Sye, Chatrapathi and Magadheera, gradually establishing himself as a director capable of combining emotional drama with large-scale action. Magadheera, in particular, showcased his interest in expansive storytelling, with a narrative that moved between different timelines.

From A Modest Beginning To Creating Mahishmati

Rajamouli’s career reached a new level with Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Featuring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia, the two-part saga turned the fictional kingdom of Mahishmati into one of Indian cinema’s most recognisable worlds.

The filmmaker followed this success with RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The action drama earned international recognition, with Naatu Naatu winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2023. The achievement further strengthened Rajamouli’s reputation as a filmmaker whose stories could travel beyond language and geographical boundaries.

The Filmmaker Who Made Even A Housefly A Hero

Here is another detail that makes Rajamouli’s filmography stand out. In Eega, he built an entire revenge drama around a housefly. What could have easily become a novelty film instead turned into a commercial success, demonstrating his ability to make an unusual premise work through emotion, visual storytelling and inventive filmmaking.

Rajamouli has also maintained a long-running creative partnership with composer M. M. Keeravani, who has scored several of his films, including Baahubali and RRR. Their collaboration has been an important part of the filmmaker’s cinematic identity.

From a reported early job sticking labels on film cans to directing films that have earned international acclaim, SS Rajamouli’s journey is a reminder that even the biggest cinematic visions can have surprisingly humble beginnings.