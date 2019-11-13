Today what Deepika Padukone has achieved is just because of her sheer hard work, dedication and all the efforts she puts in to shape her character well. Soon she will be entertaining us with another challenging role in Chhapaak, but before have a look at her 5 most challenging roles.

Deepika Padukone has always amazed her fans with her memorable roles. Whatever the actress does she does it with perfection and that’s how she is known in the industry. Since her first film Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan, the actress proved that she is no less than the great actresses of Bollywood. Not even the same role, she picks all different roles every time she approves a script. Now the Cocktail actress will be next seen in her upcoming film Chhapaak. The film is based on the life of an acid attack survivour, Laxmi Agarwal.

While casting for this film, makers had a strong belief that Deepika can do justice to the character and that’s why they chose her for the role. In the first look of the film, we have seen that the makers to the right decision. It has not happened overnight with her, to make this image in the industry she has worked hard in her previous films and proved that she can do any given role.

Here are the 5 challenging roles that Deepika Padukone played before Chhapaak.

1. Chennai Express– Deepika’s role in one of the most loved films Chennai Express as Meenamma Lochini won thousands of hearts. The actress also revealed later that it took her some time and a lot of effort to get into the skin of that character as on the first day of shoot SRK and Rohit Shetty weren’t happy with her performance.

2. Ramleela– It was the first time when Deepika was cast opposite Ranveer Singh and the hype was huge as both were the most loved couples. The film did live up to the expectations of the audience as it was the Hindi version of Romeo and Juliet by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Deepika’s role as Leela won her the Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Female).

3. Piku– This was one of the best movies of Deepika’s film career as without playing any glamorous character, she put all the spark into it. She played the role of a mature woman who struggles for things throughout her life but still manages to find happiness in small things. This role again won her the Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Female).

4. Bajirao Mastani– After the blockbuster film Ramleela, Sanjay Leela Bhansali brought Ranveer and Deepika’s jodi back on the screens in a period drama. Again the chemistry between the two got them accolades and the film broke records at the box-office.

5. Padmaavat– Well, again it was a trio for Padmaavat, Ranveer, Deepika, and Sanjay but Shahid Kapoor also joined the cast this time. Amid the release issues, the film got all the appreciation from the audience and set new records at the box-office.

