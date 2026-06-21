Before Cocktail Became A Cult Classic, THESE Actors Had Already Said No, Reveals Saif Ali Khan

More than a decade after its release, Cocktail continues to occupy a special place in Bollywood’s pop-culture history. The film’s music remains popular, its dialogues frequently resurface on social media, and Deepika Padukone’s Veronica is still regarded as one of the most memorable female characters of the 2010s.

Now, Saif Ali Khan has revealed a little-known detail about the film’s casting process: he was not the makers’ first choice.

Speaking to Variety India, the actor recalled that several leading men, including Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan, were approached before he eventually signed on for the project. The revelation comes at a time when audiences are revisiting the Cocktail franchise following the release of its spiritual successor, Cocktail 2.

Did Ranbir Kapoor And Imran Khan Really Turn Down Cocktail?

According to Saif, yes. The actor revealed that producer Dinesh Vijan and director Homi Adajania had already finalised Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty when they began searching for someone to play Gautam, the charming yet emotionally confused male lead. However, finding the right actor proved more difficult than expected. Saif suggested that one reason may have been the screenplay itself. While Gautam was a central character, Veronica emerged as the most dynamic role in the story.

Recalling the casting discussions, Saif said that Ranbir Kapoor, Imran Khan and a few other actors were approached before he ultimately agreed to take on the project. His comments have reignited debate among fans about how different the film might have looked with another actor in the lead role.

Was Veronica The Real Hero Of Cocktail?

Looking back, many would argue she was. When Cocktail released in 2012, it arrived during a period when Bollywood romantic dramas were largely built around male protagonists. Yet the film’s cultural legacy became closely tied to Veronica, the free-spirited, emotionally vulnerable character played by Deepika Padukone. At the time, Deepika was already an established star, but Veronica marked a turning point in her career.

The character was messy, flawed, confident and heartbreakingly human. Unlike many female leads in mainstream Hindi cinema, Veronica was not written to fit into neat categories of “good” or “bad.” Audiences connected with her complexities, and critics praised Deepika for delivering one of the strongest performances of her career. Over the years, Veronica has evolved from a popular character into a cultural reference point. On social media, fans continue to share clips, fashion inspirations and dialogue edits centred on the character.

It is perhaps no surprise, then, that Saif believes the role was the most attractive part of the script.

Why Did Cocktail Become Such A Defining Film For A Generation?

The success of Cocktail cannot be explained by casting alone. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film captured the aspirations, anxieties and emotional confusion of urban millennials at a time when Bollywood was beginning to embrace more contemporary relationship dramas. Set largely in London, the story followed three friends navigating love, friendship and heartbreak. While the premise appeared familiar on paper, its treatment felt fresh for its time.

The soundtrack became a phenomenon of its own. Songs such as Tum Hi Ho Bandhu, Daaru Desi and Second Hand Jawaani dominated playlists and wedding dance floors for years. Combined with stylish visuals, memorable performances and emotionally resonant storytelling, the film developed a loyal fan base that has only grown with time. Today, Cocktail is often mentioned alongside films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara as one of the defining Bollywood films of its era.

What Did Saif Ali Khan Say About Cocktail 2?

Saif appears to have no regrets about taking the role. Reflecting on the experience, the actor joked that those who passed on the project should probably be thankful he accepted it. More importantly, he spoke fondly of working with Homi Adajania and recalled enjoying the film’s production. As for Cocktail 2, Saif extended his best wishes to the new team. The sequel features Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles and attempts to build on the emotional and romantic themes that made the original such a success.

Whether it eventually achieves the same cult status remains to be seen. What is already clear, however, is that more than a decade later, audiences are still fascinated by the story behind Cocktail, including the version of the film that almost happened but never did.