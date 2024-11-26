Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Before Getting Engaged To Zainab Ravdjee, Akhil Akkineni Had A Grand Engagement With Shriya Bhupal In 2016- What Happened?

Akhil and Shriya, who had been in a relationship for two years, were last seen together at a public event and appeared very much in love. However, sources close to the couple noted tensions had been brewing.

Before Getting Engaged To Zainab Ravdjee, Akhil Akkineni Had A Grand Engagement With Shriya Bhupal In 2016- What Happened?

In a heartwarming announcement, actor Akhil Akkineni revealed his engagement to Zainab Ravdjee, just days before his brother Naga Chaitanya’s wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala. Proud father Nagarjuna shared the joyous news on his X account, warmly welcoming Zainab into their family.

Sharing a photo from the engagement ceremony, Nagarjuna wrote, “We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter-in-law-to-be Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn’t be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us in congratulating the young couple and wishing them a lifetime of love, joy, and countless blessings.”

Akhil also took to social media to share his excitement, posting pictures of the couple dressed in elegant white and enjoying sweet moments together. Captioning the photos, he wrote, “Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akhil Akkineni (@akkineniakhil)

Who Is Akhil Akkineni’s Former Fiance Shriya Bhupal?

Telugu star Nagarjuna initially celebrated a joyous occasion when both his sons, Akhil Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, announced their engagements in quick succession in late 2016 and early 2017.

However, this happiness was short-lived as reports surfaced that Akhil’s impending marriage to Shriya Bhupal, a fashion designer and granddaughter of industrialist GVK Reddy, had been called off.

Why Did Akhil Akkineni And Shriya Bhupal Called-Off Their 2017 Wedding?

Akhil and Shriya, who had been in a relationship for two years, were last seen together at a public event and appeared very much in love. However, sources close to the couple noted tensions had been brewing.

An unnamed friend shared with The Times of India, “They looked happy together during their engagement, but something seems to have gone drastically wrong.”

Further reports suggested a heated argument between the couple at the Hyderabad airport might have been a tipping point. “At first, everyone thought it was just a lovers’ spat, but things clearly didn’t recover after that,” a source close to the Akkineni family revealed.

Speculation about the reasons behind the breakup has ranged from their age difference—Akhil being 22 and Shriya 26—to concerns over Akhil’s commitment. Some suggested Shriya felt neglected due to a lack of attention from Akhil, while others believed he experienced cold feet as the wedding date approached.

“He was too young to commit to marriage, and as the wedding drew closer, he became overwhelmed, which strained their relationship,” an insider explained.

Reports indicate that both families, including Nagarjuna and Shriya’s grandfather GVK, attempted to mediate and counsel the couple, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The couple had been engaged on December 9, 2016, with plans for a grand wedding in Italy scheduled for May 2017. Despite the high-profile nature of their relationship, the engagement’s cancellation has left fans and close acquaintances saddened by the abrupt turn of events.

Who Is Akhil Akkineni?

Akhil Akkineni, an American-born actor prominent in Telugu cinema, is known for films such as Sisindri, Aatadukundam Raa, Mr. Majnu, and Agent. His personal life previously made headlines in 2016 when he was engaged to Shriya Bhupal, granddaughter of industrialist G.V. Krishna Reddy. However, the wedding, planned for 2017, was called off due to undisclosed reasons.

Who Is Zainab Ravdjee?

Zainab Ravdjee, 27, is an accomplished artist recognized for her abstract and vibrant paintings. Her work has been showcased in notable exhibitions, including Reflections in Hyderabad, earning her a distinguished place in the art community.

MUST READ: Is Drake Planning A Massive Lawsuit Against Kendrick Lamar? Rapper Accuses Spotify Of Illegally Inflating K Dot’s Diss Track

Filed under

Actor Naga Chaitanya Akhil Akkineni celebrity news Nagarjuna Shriya Bhupal Trending news Zainab Ravdjee
Advertisement

Also Read

Akhil Akkineni Engaged To Zainab Ravdjee: Nagarjuna Expresses Joy Ahead Of Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding!

Akhil Akkineni Engaged To Zainab Ravdjee: Nagarjuna Expresses Joy Ahead Of Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding!

US-Based Indian Entrepreneur Seeks Urgent Help as Father Harassed Over Property Dispute; UP Police Lodges FIR

US-Based Indian Entrepreneur Seeks Urgent Help as Father Harassed Over Property Dispute; UP Police Lodges...

Cyclone ‘Fengal’ Alert: Tamil Nadu To Face Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms & School Closures!

Cyclone ‘Fengal’ Alert: Tamil Nadu To Face Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms & School Closures!

6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, No Tsunami Warning Issued

6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, No Tsunami Warning Issued

Is This The End? Pakistan Has 72 Hours To Accept ICC’s Champions Trophy Decision

Is This The End? Pakistan Has 72 Hours To Accept ICC’s Champions Trophy Decision

Entertainment

Akhil Akkineni Engaged To Zainab Ravdjee: Nagarjuna Expresses Joy Ahead Of Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding!

Akhil Akkineni Engaged To Zainab Ravdjee: Nagarjuna Expresses Joy Ahead Of Naga Chaitanya’s Wedding!

Who Is Mohini Dey? Bassist Calls AR Rahman ‘Just Like a Father,’ Dismisses Link-Up Rumours

Who Is Mohini Dey? Bassist Calls AR Rahman ‘Just Like a Father,’ Dismisses Link-Up Rumours

AR Rahman Once Almost Signed Michael Jackson For A Tamil Song In A Rajinikanth Movie But Then THIS Happened

AR Rahman Once Almost Signed Michael Jackson For A Tamil Song In A Rajinikanth Movie

Liam Payne Attempted To Escape Hotel Room Before His Tragic Death: Report

Liam Payne Attempted To Escape Hotel Room Before His Tragic Death: Report

Ryan Reynolds’s Next Superhero Movie After Deadpool & Wolverine Revealed, Know What Role Will He Play Here

Ryan Reynolds’s Next Superhero Movie After Deadpool & Wolverine Revealed, Know What Role Will He

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Struggling To Sleep? This Drastic Solution Can Help You Achieve Deep Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox