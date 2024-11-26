Before Getting Engaged To Zainab Ravdjee, Akhil Akkineni Had A Grand Engagement With Shriya Bhupal In 2016- What Happened?

Akhil and Shriya, who had been in a relationship for two years, were last seen together at a public event and appeared very much in love. However, sources close to the couple noted tensions had been brewing.

In a heartwarming announcement, actor Akhil Akkineni revealed his engagement to Zainab Ravdjee, just days before his brother Naga Chaitanya’s wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala. Proud father Nagarjuna shared the joyous news on his X account, warmly welcoming Zainab into their family.

Sharing a photo from the engagement ceremony, Nagarjuna wrote, “We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter-in-law-to-be Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn’t be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us in congratulating the young couple and wishing them a lifetime of love, joy, and countless blessings.”

Akhil also took to social media to share his excitement, posting pictures of the couple dressed in elegant white and enjoying sweet moments together. Captioning the photos, he wrote, “Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged.”

Who Is Akhil Akkineni’s Former Fiance Shriya Bhupal?

Telugu star Nagarjuna initially celebrated a joyous occasion when both his sons, Akhil Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, announced their engagements in quick succession in late 2016 and early 2017.

However, this happiness was short-lived as reports surfaced that Akhil’s impending marriage to Shriya Bhupal, a fashion designer and granddaughter of industrialist GVK Reddy, had been called off.

Why Did Akhil Akkineni And Shriya Bhupal Called-Off Their 2017 Wedding?

Akhil and Shriya, who had been in a relationship for two years, were last seen together at a public event and appeared very much in love. However, sources close to the couple noted tensions had been brewing.

An unnamed friend shared with The Times of India, “They looked happy together during their engagement, but something seems to have gone drastically wrong.”

Further reports suggested a heated argument between the couple at the Hyderabad airport might have been a tipping point. “At first, everyone thought it was just a lovers’ spat, but things clearly didn’t recover after that,” a source close to the Akkineni family revealed.

Speculation about the reasons behind the breakup has ranged from their age difference—Akhil being 22 and Shriya 26—to concerns over Akhil’s commitment. Some suggested Shriya felt neglected due to a lack of attention from Akhil, while others believed he experienced cold feet as the wedding date approached.

“He was too young to commit to marriage, and as the wedding drew closer, he became overwhelmed, which strained their relationship,” an insider explained.

Reports indicate that both families, including Nagarjuna and Shriya’s grandfather GVK, attempted to mediate and counsel the couple, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The couple had been engaged on December 9, 2016, with plans for a grand wedding in Italy scheduled for May 2017. Despite the high-profile nature of their relationship, the engagement’s cancellation has left fans and close acquaintances saddened by the abrupt turn of events.

Who Is Akhil Akkineni?

Akhil Akkineni, an American-born actor prominent in Telugu cinema, is known for films such as Sisindri, Aatadukundam Raa, Mr. Majnu, and Agent. His personal life previously made headlines in 2016 when he was engaged to Shriya Bhupal, granddaughter of industrialist G.V. Krishna Reddy. However, the wedding, planned for 2017, was called off due to undisclosed reasons.

Who Is Zainab Ravdjee?

Zainab Ravdjee, 27, is an accomplished artist recognized for her abstract and vibrant paintings. Her work has been showcased in notable exhibitions, including Reflections in Hyderabad, earning her a distinguished place in the art community.