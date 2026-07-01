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Home > Entertainment News > Before Global Stardom, Diljit Dosanjh Performed At Weddings for Rs 5,000: ‘Money Was Important’

Before Global Stardom, Diljit Dosanjh Performed At Weddings for Rs 5,000: ‘Money Was Important’

In a recent interview, the singer-actor recalled accepting every performance opportunity, from birthday parties to weddings, because earning money was a necessity, not a choice.

Diljit Dosanjh Performed At Weddings for Rs 5,000 (Photo: X)
Diljit Dosanjh Performed At Weddings for Rs 5,000 (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-07-01 23:53 IST

Diljit Dosanjh may be one of India’s biggest global entertainers today, but the singer-actor says his journey began with financial struggles that taught him the value of every rupee he earned. In a candid conversation with Q with Tom Power, Diljit reflected on growing up in a financially challenged household and explained how those early experiences shaped his outlook on success, money and hard work.

Recalling his childhood, the actor said life was difficult enough that even falling ill was a luxury the family could not afford. He said, “I came from a poor family. It was a below-average family. If you got sick, you wouldn’t have money to go to the doctor, so don’t get sick because you don’t have money,” he said. The singer added that those circumstances made him realise at a young age that financial independence was essential.

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How Weddings Became The Turning Point In His Career

Diljit’s breakthrough came after the release of his debut album in 2002, but it wasn’t concerts or films that first brought him financial stability. Instead, it was performing at private events.

He recalled that shortly after his music reached audiences, people began approaching his music label to book him for weddings and birthday celebrations. He mentioned, “Four or five people came to my company and said they wanted to book me for a birthday party. When they gave me the money, I thought this was the path.”

Determined to make the most of every opportunity, Diljit said he never turned down an offer, “If someone offered Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000 or Rs 15,000, I said yes. I went everywhere, day and night.” Those performances, he explained, laid the foundation for the career that would eventually take him from local stages in Punjab to sold-out arenas across the world.

From Punjab To Global Stardom

Over the last two decades, Diljit has evolved into one of the most recognisable Indian artists on the international stage. Along with chart-topping Punjabi music, he has built a successful acting career in both Punjabi and Hindi cinema. His recent projects include Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, in which he stars alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari.

Earlier this year, however, the actor also found himself at the centre of controversy over lyrics in his song Aroma. During Pride Month, several content creators and listeners criticised a verse from the track, alleging that it promoted stereotypes about the LGBTQ+ community.

Diljit has not publicly responded to the criticism. Despite the occasional controversy, the artist’s latest interview has resonated with many fans, offering a reminder that behind the international fame is someone who once accepted every performance simply to help his family make ends meet.

ALSO READ: Why Is Sana Khan Trending? Former Actor’s ‘Qayamat Is Near’ Message Sparks Debate Online

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Before Global Stardom, Diljit Dosanjh Performed At Weddings for Rs 5,000: ‘Money Was Important’
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Before Global Stardom, Diljit Dosanjh Performed At Weddings for Rs 5,000: ‘Money Was Important’

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Before Global Stardom, Diljit Dosanjh Performed At Weddings for Rs 5,000: ‘Money Was Important’
Before Global Stardom, Diljit Dosanjh Performed At Weddings for Rs 5,000: ‘Money Was Important’
Before Global Stardom, Diljit Dosanjh Performed At Weddings for Rs 5,000: ‘Money Was Important’
Before Global Stardom, Diljit Dosanjh Performed At Weddings for Rs 5,000: ‘Money Was Important’

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