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Home > Entertainment News > Before Lock Upp 2 Grand Finale: 7 Secrets And Confessions That Shocked The Internet This Season

Before Lock Upp 2 Grand Finale: 7 Secrets And Confessions That Shocked The Internet This Season

From childhood trauma to tragic family choices and severe financial heartbreaks, the season saw several raw, unfiltered disclosures. Here are the seven biggest and most emotional secret reveals inside the jail.

Lock Upp 2, Image Credits- Instagram
Lock Upp 2, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 16:14 IST

Lock Upp 2 Grand Finale: The second season of Netflix’s reality show Lock Upp is finally reaching its grand finale. While the show has been in the spotlight for the past weeks for various reasons, but let’s be honest, is it really possible for this show to not be in the headlines? I mean your favourite stars and creators coming together and revealing their deepest and darkest secrets, it will be talk of the town no doubt. The secrets so dark and deep that all India goes into shock every week. Today we are going to look at such secrets which made this season of Lock Upp so emotional, tragic and one of the most talked about shows.

1. Harshad Chopda’s Double Betrayal and Childhood Molestation

Television actor Harshad Chopda dropped two secrets about his life during his run at Lock Upp. On the very first night of the show, he revealed an emotional trauma left by his former girlfriend when she cheated on the actor with his best friend. As the reality show moved further, the actor revealed that he was molested when just a child by someone who was trusted by his family. 

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2. Ram Kapoor’s Boarding School Trauma and Tragic Father-Son Pact

Veteran TV actor Ram Kapoor shocked all his fellow inmates alongside the entire audience when he revealed that he was molested by a senior during his school years. In a separate confession, Ram revealed that when his father detected cancer for the second time, he helped his father plan his own death and stood by his side in his last moments.

3. Shivangi Joshi’s Financial Crisis and “Bread and Butter” Phase

Shivangi Joshi, known for her popular roles on television, broke into tears when she revealed the extreme financial struggle her family had to face due to heavy business losses. Things went so bad that they had to liquidate all their assets and her parents had to do odd jobs such as washing utensils and stitching clothes for basic survival until she started earning and became the provider for her house.

4. Akanksha Choudhary’s Pageant Casting Couch Ordeal

Model and reality TV star Akanksha Choudhary decided to reveal one of the darkest moments from the beginning of her modelling career before she was evicted. Being desperate for money because of trying to get into the world of beauty pageants, Akanksha approached one of the respected old men on the panel for a monetary loan. However, instead of offering her help, he asked for sexual favours. Akanksha declined his offer and walked away.

5. Shilpa Shinde’s Family Estrangement After Surgery

Shilpa Shinde, who won the Bigg Boss title, spoke out regarding the total isolation that she is experiencing from her own family. She revealed that on the fifth day after her shoulder operation, her brother, under the influence of his wife, evicted her from the house in Mumbai. Shilpa has cut off all ties from her family and now lives alone in Karjat.

6. Pamela Serena’s Fiance Betrayal During Emergency Surgery

Pamela Serena had a tragic tale of romantic betrayal. She was looking after her fiancé of eight years who was going through emergency surgery when a call came that the other woman he was dating for the past two years was pregnant with his child. She decided to stay by his side until he recovered from the surgery before breaking up with him forever.

7. Akanksha Chamola’s Secret Separation and Bisexuality

Akanksha Chamola came to the show carrying many secrets. First, she disclosed that she had been staying away from her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna, for 18 months and that they have mutually decided to divorce each other. Later on, she made it clear that she is bisexual, which she always concealed from public view.

ALSO READ: Aamrapali Dubey Tells Nirahua She Wants To Adopt A Daughter Before Marriage; His Reaction Wins Hearts

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Before Lock Upp 2 Grand Finale: 7 Secrets And Confessions That Shocked The Internet This Season
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Before Lock Upp 2 Grand Finale: 7 Secrets And Confessions That Shocked The Internet This Season

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Before Lock Upp 2 Grand Finale: 7 Secrets And Confessions That Shocked The Internet This Season

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Before Lock Upp 2 Grand Finale: 7 Secrets And Confessions That Shocked The Internet This Season
Before Lock Upp 2 Grand Finale: 7 Secrets And Confessions That Shocked The Internet This Season
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Before Lock Upp 2 Grand Finale: 7 Secrets And Confessions That Shocked The Internet This Season

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