Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda was the first choice to play Kapil Dev instead of Ranveer Singh in 83. After the official announcement, Randeep had also given the look test for the film. Helmed by Kabir Singh and bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment, Ranveer Singh is getting trained by Kapil Dev himself. The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 10.

Randeep Hooda was the first choice for 83

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is on top of his game at the cinema screens. After playing action hero Simmba, a rapper in his recent film Gully Boy and now training to play Kapil Dev in his next film 83, the actor is proving that he is one of the most versatile actors we have in the Hindi film industry. As the cast and crew of 83 prep to shoot for the film, reports say that Ranveer was not the first choice for 83. A long time in the making, 83 was earlier slated to be directed by Sanjay Pooran Singh and he wanted to cast Randeep Hooda in the lead role.

Sharing insights about the development, a source has told an entertainment portal that the role was originally offered to Randeep Hooda when it was scheduled to be directed by Sanjay Pooran Singh. After the official annoucement, Randeep also gave the look test for the film. However, when Sanjay Pooran Singh left the film due to some circumstances, Randeep also could not be a part of it. It was after Kabir Khan came on-board that the makers decided to rope in Ranveer Singh.

Helmed and co-produced by Kabir Khan, 83 is also bankrolled by Madhu Mantena and Vishnu Induri under the banner of Reliance Entertainment. Slated for a release on April 10, 2020, the film revolves around 1983 world cup victory of Indian Cricket Team. Along with Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, Dinker Sharma, Jatin Sarna, Vijay Varma, Harrdy Sandhu, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

Counting the days to the film release, Ranveer Singh has been teasing fans and followers by sharing photos from the sets of the film. After 83, Ranveer Singh will also be seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht co-starring Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Takht will hit the silver screens on April 23.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App