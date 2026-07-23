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Home > Entertainment News > Before Spider-Man: Brand New Day, 10 Powerful Marvel Heroes Who Have Disappeared From The MCU

Before Spider-Man: Brand New Day, 10 Powerful Marvel Heroes Who Have Disappeared From The MCU

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to begin with Peter Parker more isolated than ever. With Doctor Strange gone, the Avengers scattered and several of the MCU's biggest heroes missing, retired or off-world, Spider-Man may have to face his next challenge without the backup fans have come to expect.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Photo: X)
Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 15:27 IST

By the time Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives, Peter Parker will be stepping into a world that looks very different from the one audiences first met in Captain America: Civil War. The ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home erased Peter from everyone’s memory after Doctor Strange cast a spell to protect the multiverse. But the magic isn’t the only reason the young superhero finds himself isolated. Across Marvel Studios’ recent films and Disney+ series, many of the MCU’s most powerful heroes have quietly disappeared from Earth, retired from active duty or become occupied with crises far beyond New York.

The result is an unusually empty superhero landscape, one that could make Brand New Day Peter Parker’s most personal adventure yet.

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Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch and other key heroes are missing

Perhaps the most notable absence is Doctor Strange. At the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Sorcerer Supreme left Earth alongside Clea to stop an incursion in the Dark Dimension, leaving the planet without its strongest mystical protector.

Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff) has not been seen since the collapse of Mount Wundagore. While Marvel has never officially confirmed her death, her fate remains unknown.

Another missing Avenger is White Vision, who left after regaining his memories during WandaVision. Since then, the synthezoid has remained completely off the radar, although his story is expected to continue in the upcoming Vision Quest series.

Meanwhile, Monica Rambeau is stranded in an alternate universe following the ending of The Marvels, while Sersi, Phastos and Kingo remain in Arishem’s custody after the events of Eternals.

Some Avengers have simply stepped away

Not every hero has disappeared; some have chosen quieter lives. Hawkeye (Clint Barton) has largely retired after passing the mantle to Kate Bishop. At the same time, Star-Lord (Peter Quill) returned to Earth at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to reconnect with his grandfather, with no indication that he has resumed superhero duties.

Captain Marvel continues operating in deep space, protecting the galaxy from cosmic threats rather than dealing with street-level crime in New York.

Moon Knight remains disconnected from the wider MCU, working in secrecy, while Ant-Man (Scott Lang) appears focused on family life and local responsibilities on the West Coast following Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

What this means for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Marvel has often paired Spider-Man with experienced heroes, from Tony Stark and Nick Fury to Doctor Strange. However, Brand New Day appears poised to break that pattern. With the Avengers effectively scattered and Peter’s identity erased from everyone’s memory, the upcoming film could finally return Spider-Man to his comic-book roots: a neighbourhood hero solving problems without an army of super-powered allies.

That setup mirrors the acclaimed “Brand New Day” comic storyline, which followed Peter Parker after the world forgot his secret identity. While Marvel Studios has not confirmed how closely the film will adapt the comics, the absence of many of the MCU’s biggest names suggests Peter’s next chapter may be his most independent, and perhaps his most vulnerable, yet.

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Before Spider-Man: Brand New Day, 10 Powerful Marvel Heroes Who Have Disappeared From The MCU
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Before Spider-Man: Brand New Day, 10 Powerful Marvel Heroes Who Have Disappeared From The MCU
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