‘Behave Yourself, You Want Me To Get Angry?’ Sidharth Malhotra Yells At Paparazzi For Troubling His Pregnant Wife Kiara Advani

While paparazzi often play a key role in film promotions, their uninvited appearances can cross personal boundaries. On Wednesday, April 23, actor Sidharth Malhotra faced an uncomfortable moment when photographers surrounded him and his pregnant wife, actress Kiara Advani, during a private outing.

The incident took place outside a clinic, where the couple had reportedly gone for a routine check-up.

Sidharth Malhotra Yells At Paparazzi

A video now circulating widely on social media shows the paparazzi crowding around the couple’s car to photograph expectant mom Kiara. Sidharth, clearly irked by the intrusion, firmly asked the photographers to back off.

In the clip, the Yodha star can be heard saying, “You guys start behaving now. One second, get back, get back! Behave yourself, yaar. You want me to get angry now? One second, boss! Behave yourself.”

Get back 😡 behave yourself #SidharthMalhotra gets angry at paps as he takes wife #KiaraAdvani for checkup pic.twitter.com/95mxzWs8T9 — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) April 23, 2025

Kiara and Sidharth Expecting First Child

Back in February, the couple took to Instagram to announce their pregnancy. Sharing an adorable picture of baby socks, the duo wrote, “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon.” The post was met with warm wishes from fans and celebrities alike.

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Yodha and is currently working on Param Sundari, where he stars alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is awaiting the release of War 2, which features her opposite Hrithik Roshan. Her last film appearance was in Game Changer.

Sidharth and Kiara shared their love story on Koffee with Karan, revealing that they first met at a party following Kiara’s shoot for Lust Stories. Their relationship blossomed soon after, leading to their acclaimed on-screen pairing in Shershaah.

Kiara recounted how Sidharth proposed to her during a family trip to Rome. “He planned the works… a candlelight dinner, a violinist appearing from the bushes, and his nephew secretly filming the proposal,” she shared.

The couple got married in February 2023 in a dreamy ceremony in Rajasthan.

