Home > Bollywood > Behen Hogi Teri Controversial Poster Row: Rajkummar Rao Granted Bail After Court Hearing

Behen Hogi Teri Controversial Poster Row: Rajkummar Rao Granted Bail After Court Hearing

Rajkummar Rao faced a Jalandhar court hearing over the 2017 Behen Hogi Teri poster controversy that triggered a case under Section 295A for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The actor surrendered on July 28 and was granted conditional bail, while Shruti Haasan was acquitted by the court.

Rajkummar Rao surrendered before the court in Jalandhar on July 28 in connection with the case related to his 'Behen Hogi Teri' film.
Rajkummar Rao surrendered before the court in Jalandhar on July 28 in connection with the case related to his 'Behen Hogi Teri' film.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: July 30, 2025 18:36:35 IST

A court hearing was held against Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao regarding a controversial poster during the promotion of ‘Behen Hogi Teri’ in 2017.

The hearing was held today in Jalandhar; however, the actor didn’t appear in the hearing said his advocate, Darshan Singh Dayal.
Darshan Dayal shared details of the Rajkummar Rao case. The advocate said that in 2017, a poster of Shivaji in the film triggered anger among a section of people.

During this time, a case was registered against actors Rajkumar Rao, Shruti Hassan, the producer, director and deputy director of the film.

The FIR was registered under Section 295A (act done with the intention of inciting religious sentiments), Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and Section 67 of the IT Act, due to which non-bailable warrants were also issued against the actor, said advocate Darshan Dayal.

Rajkummar Rao surrendered before the court in Jalandhar on July 28 in connection with the case related to his ‘Behen Hogi Teri’ film. After presenting himself before the court, the actor was granted conditional bail.

“The challan was presented in the court in the absence of the actor. Since the address in the summons was in Delhi, he was not informed about appearing in the court. Actually, the actor is living in Mumbai. On the other hand, Shruti Hassan was acquitted in the case after the court found her innocent. Ajay K Pannalal (Director of the film) has reached the court today, whose petition has been filed in the court,” said advocate Darshan.

The petition further stated that the actor merely played a film character, in which his character potrayed the role of Lord Shiva in a Jagran troupe, and this is a completely artistic presentation. There was no intention to hurt the religious sentiments of any community, said advocate Darshan Singh Dayal.

Rajkummar Rao argued that the film “Behen Hogi Teri” had received a Central Board of Film Certification certificate, indicating that the content of the film was not legally objectionable. It also said that his freedom of expression was protected under Article 19(1)(a), according to Darshan.

Behen Hogi Teri was directed by Ajay K Pannalal and starred Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.
Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the film ‘Maalik’.

Tags: behen hogi terilatest bollywood newsrajkummar rao

RELATED News

Drama Explodes In Cousins Beach: Season 3 Of Episode 4 ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Teases Breakups, Betrayals, And Game-Changing Twists
‘I Got Slapped 14 Times’, Recalls Isha Koppikar After She Asked Nagarjuna To Slap Her During Telugu Debut
Court Demands Rhea Chakraborty’s Reply As CBI Closure Report In Sushant Singh Rajput Case
Caught On Cam: Rajinikanth Slips And Falls While Walking On His Lawn On A Rainy Day, Loyal Fans Ask Not To Share Video
Vijay Sethupathi Applauds Puri Jagannadh’s Bold Vision, Calls Him A True Game-Changer In Indian Cinema’s Creative Landscape

LATEST NEWS

Behen Hogi Teri Controversial Poster Row: Rajkummar Rao Granted Bail After Court Hearing
When And Where To Watch India vs England 5th Test Live: The Oval Test Match TV Channels, Online Streaming Details
UK Warns Israel: PM Keir Starmer Says Will Recognize Palestine if Gaza Crisis Persists
Breaking News: Donald Trump Imposes 25% Tariff On India, Penalty for Russian Oil Purchase
Is Trump’s ‘America First’ Policy Targeting Russia-Linked Trade? India And Others Could Face Rising Tariffs
Operation ShivShakti: Indian Army Kills Two Terrorists, Thwarts Infiltration Attempt
Abhishek Sharma Reaches No. 1 In T20I Rankings, Joins Elite Company Of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav
Marquesas Islands On Alert For 4-Metre Tsunami Waves
Walk Before or After Eating? Which One Helps You Lose More Weight?
London Weather Forecast: Will Rain Disrupt India vs England 5th Test At The Oval?
Behen Hogi Teri Controversial Poster Row: Rajkummar Rao Granted Bail After Court Hearing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Behen Hogi Teri Controversial Poster Row: Rajkummar Rao Granted Bail After Court Hearing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Behen Hogi Teri Controversial Poster Row: Rajkummar Rao Granted Bail After Court Hearing
Behen Hogi Teri Controversial Poster Row: Rajkummar Rao Granted Bail After Court Hearing
Behen Hogi Teri Controversial Poster Row: Rajkummar Rao Granted Bail After Court Hearing
Behen Hogi Teri Controversial Poster Row: Rajkummar Rao Granted Bail After Court Hearing

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?